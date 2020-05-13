MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 9: Trudi Makhaya

By Dennis Davis 13 May 2020

In the episode nine of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Trudi Makhaya, Economic Advisor to President Ramaphosa. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about SA's economy, how our country can survive the pandemic and many other covered in their 30-minute discussion.

Gallery

