Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 9: Trudi Makhaya
By Dennis Davis• 13 May 2020
In the episode nine of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Trudi Makhaya, Economic Advisor to President Ramaphosa. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about SA's economy, how our country can survive the pandemic and many other covered in their 30-minute discussion.
