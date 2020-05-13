Former City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press /Tebogo Letsie)

Former DA Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced his plans to launch a political party ahead of the local government elections in 2021.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is preparing to launch a political party that will work with all other parties — but not the ruling African National Congress.

The as-yet-unnamed party would be launched in August, he said.

Making the announcement at a Zoom briefing on Wednesday, Mashaba said if the opportunity arose to form a coalition, he would definitely consider proposals.

“I will have a coalition arrangement with every party contesting the elections with the exception of the ANC,” said Mashaba.

At local government level, it’s not about policy directions, but about giving people dignity, and the EFF had been very supportive in this regard, he said. At local government level, service delivery is what mattered. “It’s about ensuring that the people have water, safety, toilets and so forth, it’s about giving people dignity.”

Mashaba said he had not spoken to the EFF or any other party since he quit as mayor of Johannesburg. He had no reason to do so. He said he had a great relationship with the EFF during his tenure as mayor, enjoying great support from the red berets in what he said was his endeavour to serve the people of Johannesburg.

He was motivated to start a political party after seeing that people were disillusioned with existing political parties.

These were among the findings of his People’s Dialogue he launched in December 2019, after resigning from the DA.

“The dialogue was to engage South Africans of all genders, all shades, all incomes and all creeds, about the future of our country,” he said, adding that 125,000 submissions were received in a campaign driven on social media.

He said volunteers of his People’s Dialogue were engaging South Africans in three metros — Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg – and beyond.

“Basically, we are ready to come to any municipality outside Gauteng,” said Mashaba. “We do not want to contest elections where we will end up with three municipalities, we want to go for a win,” he said.

Asked about his financial backers, he said his family were behind him, and many South Africans were also offering financial support for his initiative, with the biggest donation from an individual being R100,000.

Said Mashaba: “We have been getting R20, R10 and so forth, but have really been fortunate enough (that) my family has decided as part of our contribution to this country, as a gift to this nation, let us really create a great future for our children.”

Volunteer Fuzile Ngobeni, a former colleague, said volunteers at the movement were recruited through their website. Ngobeni said their portal on the website was accessible to all volunteers in all nine provinces. Volunteers were visiting communities with the intention of consolidating their structures in readiness for the party’s launch.

Said Ngobeni: “We want to ensure we are entrenched in our communities and reach voters and members of society there. At the launch, we will announce a membership system.”

“We want people who are committed, not people who come because they are eyeing positions. One’s work as a volunteer is to… make people understand what we stand for and give us leaders that will represent us during the elections,” said Ngobeni.

Mashaba singled out the fight against corruption as a rallying point. He lashed out at president Cyril Ramaphosa for allowing corruption to thrive. “Every disaster is an opportunity for corruption for the ANC,” he said.

“Corruption is depriving the poor of a decent life,” Mashaba said, adding that corrupt people needed to be taken straight to the courts rather than spending “exorbitant” amounts of money on commissions of inquiry”.

Mashaba said respondents to The People’s Dialogue showed South Africans want anti-corruption courts equipped, and courts that had a thorough understanding of gender policies. People want high-profile cases to be prosecuted and fundamental reform to tender processes.

Respondents also called for the re-establishment of the Scorpions. Mashaba said people also wanted an end to the employment of illegal migrants.

Anyone could run as a candidate for the city of Johannesburg, he said, adding that he was also available. DM

Bheki C. Simelane