Newsdeck

French daily coronavirus death toll tumbles to 83

By Reuters 13 May 2020
Caption
epa08398802 The golden statues of the Trocadero esplanade, in front of the Eiffel Tower, are covered with protective face masks in Paris, France, 03 May 2020. French government plans to decreases containment measures and traffic restrictions taken to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from 11 May and to make mandatory to wear a protective mask on public transportation. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - France's daily death toll from the new coronavirus dropped on Wednesday to 83 from 348 the day before, bringing the total number of dead there to 27,074 and putting it just behind Spain in terms of overall fatalities from the disease.

Three days after ending a 55-day lockdown, the number of additional confirmed cases was also lower than on Tuesday, easing fears of a new wave of infections.

France briefly overtook Spain on Tuesday as the country with the world’s fourth-highest number of COVID-19 fatalities, but its southern neighbour earlier on Wednesday reported that its death toll had risen overnight to 27,104.

The United States has lost more people to the virus than anywhere else with 82,030 fatalities, while Britain has officially recorded 33,186 deaths and Italy 31,106, based on the latest figures.

France’s health ministry said in a statement that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 507 to 140,734, a smaller rise than the 708 cases logged a day earlier.

Including 37,326 suspected cases in nursing homes, down 672, the total number of confirmed and suspected infections dropped by 0.3% to 177,700, putting France seventh worldwide by that measure behind Brazil.

It was the first decline in this measure since April 29, when a previous adjustment led to a 1.5% fall.

Nursing homes not only registered a fall in probable cases but also 15 fewer deaths than on Tuesday, taking the total to 9,973.

A health ministry spokesman told Reuters these decreases were due to corrections made in databases of several nursing homes in the Paris region.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell again to 21,071 from 21,595 on Tuesday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend now entering its fifth week.

The number of people in intensive care also continued a similar downtrend and fell by 114 or 4.7% to 2,428. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Henri-Pierre Andre; Editing by Chris Reese and Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio: Bank Breaker

Philip Truter, the sentinel who failed to raise the alarm at VBS

By Pauli Van Wyk

POLITICS

Herman Mashaba prepares August launch of new party: ‘I will work with all parties — except the ANC’

Bheki C. Simelane
1 hour ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

Mauritius battles a growing synthetic drugs problem

ISS Today
6 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Coronavirus: Lockdown Op-ed

The hidden struggle: The mental health effects of the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa
Mark Orkin, Benjamin Roberts, Narnia Bohler-Muller & Kate Alexander 7 hours ago
10 mins

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." ~ John Lennon

GROUNDUP

Lotto looter Leslie Ramulifho has committed fraud and perjury

Raymond Joseph 7 hours ago
4 mins

LOCKDOWN

DA and e-commerce businesses call for an end to restrictions on non-essential items

Sumeya Gasa
9 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Literary Menu

Zapiro
12 MAY

EDITORIAL

South Africa: Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats

Daily Maverick
21 hours ago
5 mins

DESIGN

Shelter in place – the sudden ubiquity of our homes

An Wentzel
7 hours ago
6 mins