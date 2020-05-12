Newsdeck

Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

By Reuters 12 May 2020
Caption
epa05125669 Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during a concert at the Meo Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, 25 January 2016. EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday for a social media post in which he blamed "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the novel coronavirus.

By Moira Warburton

Adams, who first became a global star in 1984 with hits including “Summer of ’69” and “Heaven”, made the comments in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday when he addressed the cancellation of his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London due to COVID-19.

Born in Kingston, Ontario, Adams currently lives in London and is a vegan.

The post was widely condemned on social media, and Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that the singer’s comments were “just so, so, so, so racist.”

In his apology, also posted on Instagram, Adams said he had no excuse, he “just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

Many researchers believe that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan, China, although a theory that the virus emerged from a lab in Wuhan has gained ground in recent weeks.

The Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed the allegations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said evidence suggest the novel coronavirus originated in animals, “most likely” in bats before spreading to humans through an intermediate animal host, and that there is no evidence to suggest it was created by humans.

Countries around the world have seen an uptick in racist attacks against people of Asian descent as fear and anger around the novel coronavirus increase.

Last month Canadian apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc apologized after one of its art directors promoted the sale of a T-shirt online under the name “bat fried rice.” (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto, editing by Steve Scherer and Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

ANC-linked IT firm owned by Iqbal Survé’s Ayo bags questionable R160m lockdown e-learning deal

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Spotlight & GroundUp

Covid-19 Report 3: Promising new tests, but hydroxychloroquine disappoints

GroundUp and Spotlight staff
4 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Literary Menu

Zapiro
7 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Coronavirus: Lockdown Op-ed 8

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s job performance 
Narnia Bohler-Muller, Yul Derek Davids, Benjamin Roberts & Kate Alexander 8 hours ago
8 mins

Children won't fully grasp sarcasm until about the age of 10. This is possibly reduced if they are the offspring of journalists.

CORONAVIRUS and SAPS

Police stations and officers increasingly hard-hit by Covid-19

Karabo Mafolo 7 hours ago
3 mins

THE IMAGINARIUM

Turning to Marxism and art for answers

Malibongwe Tyilo
9 hours ago
4 mins

Hunger Pains

The partisan distribution of basic necessities is cause for concern

Sumeya Gasa
7 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Newsletter Editorial

Let community leaders lead the Covid-19 response at grassroots

Estelle Ellis
11 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP Op-Ed

Covid-19: The lockdown is being torn apart on the rocks of fiscal miserliness

Gilad Isaacs
7 hours ago
5 mins