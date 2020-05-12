MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 8: Adv Michelle Le Roux

By Dennis Davis 12 May 2020

In the episode eight of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Michelle Le Roux, member of the New York and Johannesburg Bars. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about the constitutionality of the lockdown, the future of justice system in South Africa and many other topics that these two top legal minds covered in their 30-minute discussion.

