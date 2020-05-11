Editors’ note to readers: The automated sound device that accompanies articles in the Daily Maverick is to assist readers who are blind or have reading difficulties. It is not designed for poetry. Where possible, we advise you to read the poems rather than listen.
Someone said all poetry aspires to music. Jazz in particular ignites ardour and argument in the hearts of many South African poets. I feature two such passionate avatars below. The late much loved poet-laureate Keorapetse Kgositsile (known to his friends as Willie) was deeply influenced by blues and jazz as well as by his friendship with musical giants such as Hugh Masekela. Poet Gus Ferguson wrote in his introduction to This way I salute you that “by including jazz references Willie is following a jazz practice of quoting one tune while improvising on another.” Rustum Kozain has written tenderly about his father’s suppressed career as a double bass player, invokes jazz and musicians directly or indirectly in many poems, and below writes vehemently, deliriously, about Charles Mingus in Mingus Octopus.
***
For Hugh Masekela
By Keorapetse Kgositsile
Manboy of all the ages
mirror of my stupidity
and wisdom. Yours too
if you know there is no such
thing as even a perfect god
We are all dispensable
like words or songs
like obsolete tools
like a mother’s afterbirth
Rending. Yes. We travel
we move closer. Or apart
Don’t we know that even
the sun can be brutal!
This then is the rhythm
and the blues of it
Home is where the music is.
For Billie Holiday
By Keorapetse Kgositsile
Lady Day Lady Day
Lady Day of no happy days
who lives in a voice
sagging with the pain
where the monster’s teeth
are deep to our marrow
Lady Day of no happy days
carried in a voice so blue
she could teach any sky
all about the blues
Lady Day of no happy days
Mrs Scag still roams
the treacherous ghetto streets
of white design wasting
the young bloods who think
themselves too hip to learn
from your hurt
Lady Day
them that got power
wealth and junk
are still picking your pain
for profit and fun
Lady Day Lady Day
of no happy days
the willow still weeps for you
though now we should know
that all tears are stale
though now we should know
that tears ain’t never done nothin for nobody
Both poems are from This way I salute you, Kwela, 2004.
***
Mingus Octopus
By Rustum Kozain
Oprah’s on TV fucking crying again
crying crying at all those gentle folk
who change others’ lives
through acts of gentleness.
And so they get their letters, maybe
themselves, in the nation’s eye.
A phenomenon I have often
noticed, like finches. Or feral pigeons
in Cape Town’s Company Gardens.
Meanwhile, Mingus’s going
absolutely apeshit in my bedroom
moaning moaning oh lord
moaning about the Ku Klux Klan:
They something this, something that
they brainwash and teach you hate.
And he’s not Miles.
No, Miles isn’t Mingus,
doesn’t quite get there, you know
up there, hauling that big black
bass out as if it’s the heart of it all.
Mingus thou pluckest me out
changing your motherfucker chords
like God furious at creation
not knowing what or where switching
firmament light land or how
and himself the lord in it. Oh!
He is in it like the darkness
on the face of the deep. Yeah,
what do they know
of disjuncture, Mingus, my heart?
And when I walk into the room
there you are big fucking octopus
soft-headed, squashed
in that corner, but you got me
can you get this? Me, sagging
in your arms like a pale
Victorian heroine
frighted at your thud of bass,
your eighty thousand tentacles
all around me like I’m the bass
you play. Me, you play me
and I let you, I let you.
From This Carting Life, Kwela Books/Snailpress, 2005. DM/MC/ML
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Catholics are forbidden from joining Masonic organisations.