A child is seen walking to school on 17 June 2018. (Photo: GroundUp/Ashraf Hendricks)

School management teams were expected to report to schools on 11 May 2020 and teachers on 18 May, as announced last month by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. However, the Limpopo Department of Education has stated that school management will not be returning to school on 11 May.

“Reopening of schools is dependent on a number of strict Covid-19-related conditions and protocols, which are yet to be succinctly met by the department at all levels of operation,” said spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Education, Tidimalo Chuene, in a statement released on Sunday, 10 May.

This comes after Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced on 30 April that school management teams are expected to report back to schools on 11 May.

This was announced in anticipation of the preparations that would need to begin for nationwide plans to possibly reopen schools in a phased approach, starting with Grades 7 and 12 on 1 June.

Chuene further added that school readiness for anyone – management, learner or teacher – is something that needs to be considered before school can reopen, adding that there was a huge focus on personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The massive demand for personal protective equipment by many establishments around the country has resulted in some delays in the delivery of material that has been procured for schools, offices and other learning facilities,” Chuene said.

School readiness materials that have been ordered include sanitisers, masks, visors, detergents and infrared thermometers, which according to Chuene, are expected to arrive in Limpopo in a few days.

Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga, told Daily Maverick that the demand for PPE is high and there is a delay in deliveries in all provinces.

“All provinces have placed orders. Limpopo is not the only province that has experienced delays in deliveries of PPE,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga also added that the department does agree that they should not risk the lives of teachers and management, and “force matters if the schools are not ready to receive staff”.

“Safety and security of our teachers is paramount in this regard,” Mhlanga said. “Limpopo is not the only province which has advised staff not to report while putting in place measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) also stated that the Department of Basic Education is not ready to reopen schools, for teachers and learners, as PPE had not been procured for office-based personnel, school-based educators and education support personnel.

According to the Citizen, SADTU general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said that the disinfecting of schools and offices had not even reached 25%.

“It is unlawful to expect workers to report for duty when their safety is not guaranteed. SADTU has an obligation to advise its members not to put their safety and that of their families and communities in danger by reporting for duty before these safety precautions are in place,” Maluleke said.

SADTU further elaborated that teachers, especially those affiliated with the union, will not be reporting to schools on Monday. DM

Chanel Retief Follow Save More