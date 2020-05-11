Newsdeck

Lesotho PM Thabane’s coalition folds, he leaves on May 22 -speaker

By Reuters 11 May 2020

MASERU, May 11 (Reuters) - Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's coalition fell apart in parliament on Monday, spelling the end of his tenure and paving the way toward a resolution of a political crisis that has engulfed the kingdom since late last year.

National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane announced the collapse of his governing majority and said Thabane, 80, would have to step down by May 22. Thabane’s spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLOSE

Thabane has been under pressure to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his ex-wife. His current wife, Maesaiah has been charged while Thabane has been named as a suspect though has yet to be formally charged. They both deny any involvement.

The case has divided his party and triggered sporadic unrest. Thabane had promised to retire, but had been dragging his feet on when to do so.

Display Adverts

“We have verified that the four-party coalition agreement has been terminated and there is a formation of a new government,” Motanyane said.

Sam Rapapa, deputy chairman of Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said all parties had provisionally agreed on Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to replace Thabane.

“Thabane is now a caretaker prime minister until May 22 when a new prime minister is sworn in,” Rapapa said.

Members of the ABC, opposition parties and South African mediators have been pressing Thabane to leave. King Letsie III last week assented to legislation that prevented Thabane from dissolving parliament and calling an election in the event of a vote of no confidence against him.

Political instability frequently boils over in Lesotho, which has experienced several coups since independence from Britain in 1966. Its conflicts often draw in South Africa, whose central mountains encircle the tiny, mountain kingdom and supplies it drinking water. (Reporting by Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Trevor Manuel: SA’s lockdown rules do not pass test of rationality

By Rebecca Davis

CLASSROOM BLUES

More delays expected in reopening schools as provinces postpone staff return dates

Ayanda Mthethwa
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSFLASH

Grant applications pour in and volunteers assist to distribute food parcels

Chanel Retief
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus Webinar: Professor Shabir Madhi

‘Flawed’ lockdown has served its purpose and should be discontinued
Estelle Ellis 14 hours ago
9 mins

"Having a baby is like getting a tattoo on your face. You really need to be certain it's what you want before you commit." ~ Elizabeth Gilbert

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgement Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 7: Mark Gevisser

Dennis Davis 7 hours ago
< 1 min

GROUNDUP

Giant turbine farm set to harvest West Coast wind

John Yeld for GroundUp
3 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

The transition to the next phase will be more difficult than the present one

Cyril Ramaphosa
7 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

Poynton Shute’s Coronavirus Novel

ND Mazin
3 hours ago
< 1 min

ISS TODAY

Gender-based violence during lockdown in SA: Looking for answers

Chandre Gould for ISS TODAY
3 hours ago
5 mins