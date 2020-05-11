MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgement Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 7: Mark Gevisser

By Dennis Davis 11 May 2020

In the seventh episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Mark Gevisser, South African author and journalist extraordinaire. Watch the video to see the informed discussion about the society in the midst of the pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa and many other topics covered in their 30-minute discussion.

Gallery

