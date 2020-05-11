Crosswords

Crossed Out – Monday, 11 May 2020

By Daily Maverick 11 May 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Webinar: Professor Shabir Madhi

‘Flawed’ lockdown has served its purpose and should be discontinued

By Estelle Ellis

Judiciary in Crisis

Chief Justice Mogoeng was informed in 2019 about alleged physical and verbal abuse of judges in WC division

Marianne Thamm
2 hours ago
12 mins

OPINIONISTA

The lockdown has worked, and it won’t last forever

Saul Musker
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

Podcasts

The White Coat Army: Why is South Africa paying Cuba for doctors when so many of our own are unemployed?
Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast 10 hours ago
2 mins

A lightning bolt is 5 times hotter than the sun's surface.

Zooming with Zumas

Parts Two and Three, in which the Zuma Dynasty finds itself a hapless victim of circumstance

Marianne Thamm 3 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

Parliament, the Finance Minister and the Budget – Covid-19 financial planning and the public purse 

Marianne Merten
5 hours ago
6 mins

Interview: André de Ruyter (Part 5)

How Eskom plans to cut back on air pollution

Chris Yelland
5 hours ago
8 mins

COVID-19

An economic framework for reopening businesses

Mike Morris
4 hours ago
8 mins

 Analysis

Political risks of Covid-19 lockdown, fuelled by hunger

Stephen Grootes
6 hours ago
7 mins