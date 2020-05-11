Newsdeck

China refutes 24 ‘lies’ by U.S. politicians over coronavirus

By Reuters 11 May 2020
Caption
A resident walks in Jiangtan park after its re-opening on March 26, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. With the permission of the local government, the park will reopen gradually. Local media have reported that authorities could lift the lockdown in early April. (Photo: Getty Images)

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of what it said were 24 "preposterous allegations" by some leading U.S. politicians over its handling of the new coronavirus outbreak.

* China issues lengthy rebuttal of U.S. “lies” on coronavirus

CLOSE

* Article suggests virus may not have originated in Wuhan

* Denies China was slow in informing world about virus

Display Adverts

By Yew Lun Tian

The Chinese foreign ministry has dedicated most of its press briefings over the past week to rejecting accusations by U.S. politicians, especially Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that China had withheld information about the new coronavirus and that it had originated in a laboratory in the city of Wuhan.

A 30-page, 11,000-word article posted on the ministry website on Saturday night repeated and expanded on the refutations made during the press briefings, and began by invoking Abraham Lincoln, the 19th century U.S. president.

“As Lincoln said, you can fool some of the people all the time and fool all the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” it said in the prologue.

The article also cited media reports that said Americans had been infected with the virus before the first case was confirmed in Wuhan. There is no evidence to suggest that is the case.

Keen to quash U.S. suggestions that the virus was deliberately created or somehow leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the article said that all evidence shows the virus is not man-made and that the institute is not capable of synthesising a new coronavirus.

“TIMELY” WARNINGS

Display Adverts

The article also provided a timeline of how China had provided information to the international community in a “timely”, “open and transparent” manner to rebuke U.S. suggestions that it had been slow to sound the alarm.

Despite China’s repeated assurances, concerns about the timeliness of its information have persisted in some quarters.

A report by Der Spiegel magazine last Friday cited Germany’s BND spy agency as saying that China’s initial attempt to hold back information had cost the world four to six weeks that could have been used to fight the virus.

The article rejected Western criticism of Beijing’s handling of the case of Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor who had tried to raise the alarm over the outbreak of the new virus in Wuhan. His death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, prompted an outpouring of rage and grief across China.

The ministry article said Li was not a “whistle-blower” and he was never arrested, contrary to many Western reports.

The article did mention that Li was reprimanded by the police for “spreading rumours”. Though Li was later named among “martyrs” mourned by China, an investigation into his case also drew criticism online after it merely suggested the reprimand against him be withdrawn.

Rejecting suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump and Pompeo that the new coronavirus should be called the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan virus”, the article cited documents from the World Health Organization to say the name of a virus should not be country-specific.

Display Adverts

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Webinar: Professor Shabir Madhi

‘Flawed’ lockdown has served its purpose and should be discontinued

By Estelle Ellis

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgement Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 7: Mark Gevisser

Dennis Davis
32 mins ago
< 1 min

OP-ED

The transition to the next phase will be more difficult than the present one

Cyril Ramaphosa
35 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Judiciary in Crisis

Chief Justice Mogoeng was informed in 2019 about alleged physical and verbal abuse of judges in WC division
Marianne Thamm 8 hours ago
12 mins

Terry Crews supplemented his NFL salary by painting portraits of his team mates.

Declassified UK Op-Ed

Under Covid-19, racism in Britain and the world is a matter of life and death

Kehinde Andrews 2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The lockdown has worked, and it won’t last forever

Saul Musker
8 hours ago
4 mins

Podcasts

The White Coat Army: Why is South Africa paying Cuba for doctors when so many of our own are unemployed?

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
15 hours ago
2 mins

Zooming with Zumas

Parts Two and Three, in which the Zuma Dynasty finds itself a hapless victim of circumstance

Marianne Thamm
8 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

Parliament, the Finance Minister and the Budget – Covid-19 financial planning and the public purse 

Marianne Merten
10 hours ago
6 mins