BRADLEY, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: Makeya Butler waits to have her picture taken before receiving her diploma at a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 06, 2020 in Bradley, Illinois. Because of social distancing mandates instituted by the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, graduates received their diplomas in a nearly-empty auditorium with no friends, family or relatives allowed to attend. A video of the event will be streamed for others to view on the the school's scheduled graduation date of May 16. The school, located about 60 miles south of Chicago, has about 2,100 students, 523 were graduating. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
An incomplete yet beautiful gallery of our wild, wild world.
WUHAN, CHINA – MAY 06: Senior students study in a classroom with transparent boards placed on each desk to separate each other as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 at Wuhan No. 23 Middle School on May 6, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China .About 57,800 students in their final year from 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan, The city previously hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.(Photo by Getty Images)
VESPASIANO, BRAZIL – APRIL 30: A graduate from the medical and nursing school of Faseh University celebrates from a car after receiving the diploma during a drive-thru ceremony to avoid spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 30, 2020 in Vespasiano, Brazil. According to the latest official data provided by the Ministry of Health, Brazil currently has 78,162 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 5,466 registered deaths. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 04: Minister of Transport Filike Mbalula inspects Gautrain’s adherences to safety measures for commuters on May 04, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to a media release, following President Ramaphosa’s pronouncement to gradually open the economy, the Minister of Transport outlined a set of measures to transport the labour work back to work. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – MAY 05: Bride Janine Scholz, wearing a protective face mask and dressed in a cream white dress runs arrives the car park prior to her marriage to Philip Scholz during the first ever wedding ceremony at the Autokino Dusseldorf drive-in cinema during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 5, 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. A total of three couples are marrying at the drive-in today with guests allowed to attend in their cars. Drive-in cinemas have become a popular alternative venue for events ranging from weddings, theatre performances, musicals and movies as lockdown measures keep traditional venues off limits. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: Dancer Nikki entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – MAY 05: Models prepare backstage before DAMOWANG collection show by Chinese designer Han Lei during the China Fashion Week 2020/2021 A/W Collection on May 5, 2020 in Beijing, China. Affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, China Fashion Week will not have an audience at it’s shows. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
LEONBERG, GERMANY – MAY 04: Hairdresser Janni Ossas washes the hair of a client at his Kertu Hair Professionals hair salon that opened today for the first time since March during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 4, 2020 in Leonberg, Germany. Barber shops and hair salons are reopening this week nationwide as authorities carefully lift lockdown measures that had been imposed to stem the spread of the virus. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 05 Surfers and sea lovers during a nationwide peaceful protest urging the government to be allowed to return to the ocean under level 4 at Long Beach,Kommetjie where surfers have been defying the lockdown regulations by surfing here for the past week on May 05, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. According to media reports, ocean water sports enthusiasts staged a demonstration at various local beaches from 8am under the campaign #BackInTheWater. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
HUNTINGTON VILLAGE, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Lisa Fascilla, with children Nina and Alex receive a beer delivery from Karen and Mark Heuwetter and their two dogs Buddy and Barley on May 03, 2020 in Huntington Village, New York. Mark and Karen Heuwetter own the Six Harbors Brewery and have trained their two Golden Retrievers Buddy and Barley to help them deliver beer to their customers during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The dogs are fitted with a four pack of empty beer cans around their necks and meet customers at their doorstep while Mark and Karen carry the beer to deliver behind them. It has been comforting for the dogs who are enjoying the exercise and meeting people along the way. The customers love seeing Buddy and Barley and enjoy petting and greeting them to go with their beer delivery. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 30: Keith Walsh puts a mask with a depiction of the Chicago flag over the face of one of the lion sculptures that stand in front of the Art Institute on April 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. On May 1, the state of Illinois will begin requiring everyone to wear a face mask in public when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
DRESDEN, GERMANY – MAY 05: A visitor wearing a protective face mask stands next to a poster showing Adam and Eve wearing masks as well as indicating a 2 meter distance advise at the entrance to the Zwinger palace complex on the first day the palace reopened to the public during the coronavirus crisis on May 05, 2020 in Dresden, Germany. Museums across Germany are beginning to reopen as authorities continue easing lockdown measures. (Photo by Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Katherine Jenkins performs during a behind-closed-doors concert commemorating VE Day at Royal Albert Hall on May 07, 2020 in London, England. Friday 8 May 2020 marks 75 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe. The performance can be watched from 18:00 BST on Friday 8 May 2020 on the Royal Albert Hall’s YouTube channel. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for ABA)
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – MAY 05: The stands at SK Wyverns club’s Happy Dream Ballpark, are filled with placards featuring their fans during the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) League opening game between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at the empty SK Happy Dream Ballpark on May 05, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 29: Prototype clear acrylic safety shield dividers made by Las Vegas-based Screaming Images are tested at a blackjack table at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino, which is closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, on April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company, which usually works on large-scale graphic designs and installations for customers like Las Vegas hotel-casinos, decided to try making the recyclable shields for various table games and slot machines to help protect employees and customers once businesses in the state are allowed to reopen. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection.
