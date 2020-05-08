Newsdeck

Iran quake of magnitude 5.1 kills two, injures 38

By Reuters 8 May 2020

epa01418972 A general view of the Damavand Mountain, in Damavand, northeast Iran, 19 July 2008. The mountain which is located in the middle of the Elburz range has been declared a national cultural heritage by Iran's Cultural Heritage Organization. Tehran hopes that this would soon be internationally acknowledged as well. Damavand is the highest point in the Middle East and the highest volcano in all of Asia located near the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Two people died and 38 were injured when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran in the early hours of Friday and people fled their homes in panic, state television reported.

There were at least 40 milder aftershocks, but no serious damage from the quake that struck after midnight on the border of the provinces of Tehran and Mazandaran, it added.

CLOSE

The epicentre was south of Iran’s highest peak, the snow-capped Mount Damavand, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The 5,761-metre (18,900-foot) mountain is volcanic, but Iranian officials said the quake was not triggered by volcanic activities.

Display Adverts

Press TV reported boulders blocking the road leading to the mountainous Damavand area.

Soon after the quake struck at 00:48 local time Friday (2018 GMT on Thursday), officials urged people who spent the night outdoors for fear of aftershocks to observe social distancing to limit spread of the new coronavirus.

COVID-19 has, according to Health Ministry figures on Friday, killed 6,541 and infected more than 104,691 in the middle eastern nation.

Authorities also assured the public there was no shortage of petrol as people rushed to gas stations to fill up after the quake.

Among the dead were a 21-year-old woman in Tehran who suffered heart failure, and a 60-year-old man in the city of Damavand, east of the capital, killed by a head injury, officials said.

Tehran governor general Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey told state TV that only four of the 38 injured were hospitalised.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

Display Adverts

The latest quake was at a shallow depth of 7 km (4.3 miles), according to USGS.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus #Lockdown

Ain’t no drag getting hold of cigarettes

By Ferial Haffajee

OP-ED

South Africa’s COVID-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it

Marc Mendelson and Shabir Madhi
17 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Wheel of Lockdown

Stephen Francis & Rico
08 MAY
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 08 MAY

Parliament

Amid Covid-19 hard lockdown, SAPS future policing plans talk of ‘stamping the authority of the state’
Marianne Merten 08 MAY
5 mins

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

MAVERICK LIFE PHOTOGRAPHY

The world in pictures – The new normal

Maverick Life Editors 19 hours ago
< 1 min

Podcasts

Jake White – The Long Road Home

Craig Ray
05 MAY
< 1 min

NEWSFLASH

Last obstacle falls ahead of Zuma corruption trial as Thales case dismissed by ConCourt

Rebecca Davis
08 MAY
2 mins

Coronavirus battle

Pangolin immune system may shed light on how to defeat Covid-19

Shaun Smillie
08 MAY
4 mins

GroundUp

Enjoy the fresh air while it lasts! Lockdown banishes air pollution

Tony Carnie
08 MAY
4 mins