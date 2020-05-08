Business Maverick

IMF Says Economic Outlook Worsened Since Forecast in April

By Bloomberg 8 May 2020
Caption
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is displayed out the headquarters in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund said that the global economic outlook has worsened since its latest forecast three weeks ago and the world can expect more waves of financial market turbulence.

Developing nations’ external financing needs probably will be far above the $2.5 trillion that the IMF has previously projected, chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a webcast Thursday hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. The fund will need all of its $1 trillion in current lending resources and isn’t being shy about telling countries how much support is needed, Gopinath said.

“We know this crisis isn’t going away anytime soon,” Gopinath said. “Things can get worse. The health crisis has not been solved.”

The IMF said in the World Economic Outlook report on April 14 that global gross domestic product will decline 3% this year. That baseline scenario assumed that the pandemic fades in the second half of this year and that containment measures can be gradually wound down, a scenario that looks less likely now, Gopinath said.

The IMF’s April outlook also sketched out three alternative scenarios in which the virus lasted longer than expected, returned in 2021 or both. A lengthier pandemic would wipe 3% off GDP this year compared to the baseline, while protraction plus a resumption next year would mean 8% less output than projected in 2021, the Fund said.

On the same webcast, Kenneth Rogoff, a professor at Harvard University professor and one of Gopinath’s predecessors at the IMF, said that some countries will face a solvency crisis and will need debt writedowns rather than just postponement of payments.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

SAA retrenchment process hits a snag as workers bag crucial victory 

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Real estate investors face dividend drought

Ray Mahlaka
08 MAY
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American: Path to coal exit may include JSE listing

Ed Stoddard
08 MAY
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 08 MAY

Business Maverick

IMF Says Economic Outlook Worsened Since Forecast in April
Bloomberg 08 MAY
< 1 min

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

OPINIONISTA

The calculus of risk has shifted to the economy – what is to be done?      

Ravi Naidoo 08 MAY
7 mins

Op-Ed

Covid-19 and SA’s macroeconomic responses: Lessons from the Great Recession of 2007-09

Alexis Habiyaremye, Peter Jacobs, Pelontle Lekomanyane and Olebogeng Molewa
08 MAY
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

James Stent for GroundUp
07 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Argentina and how to avoid global financial catastrophe

Jeffrey Sachs
08 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The misguided war on global value chains

Célestin Monga
08 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 crisis poses risk to future youth employment 

Xolisa Phillip
08 MAY
3 mins