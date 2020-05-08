Business Maverick

Bitcoin Tops $10,000 for First Time Since February Pre-Halving

By Bloomberg 8 May 2020
Caption
(Photo: Pxhere/Bitcointere)

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency rallied back above $10,000 ahead of a technical event seen by some as driving the price higher.

Bitcoin rose as much as 2.2% to to $10,015 on Friday in early Asia trading, taking it into five figures for the first time since Feb. 24. That’s before the cryptocurrency’s upcoming halving, when the rewards miners receive for processing transactions will be cut in half as soon as May 12.

Read more: Bitcoin Is Staging a Comeback Reminiscent of 2017 Bubble Frenzy

Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time since Feb. 24

While Bitcoin has been notoriously volatile over the years and crashed spectacularly after a peak near $20,000 in December 2017, it has also slowly been making inroads, with regulated exchanges gradually offering more in the way of products like futures and options around the asset and institional interest building. Paul Tudor Jones said he has bought Bitcoin, which he sees as reminiscent of gold in the 1970s. Cryptocurrencies overall still have their fair share of skeptics, though, from Warren Buffett to Nouriel Roubini.

“With the Bitcoin halving fast approaching, we believe a short-term pullback is highly likely immediately post-halving, as traders begin taking profits,” said Lennard Neo, head of research at Stack AM Pte., which provides cryptocurrency trackers and index funds. “In the longer-term, however, we can expect Bitcoin to register significant price appreciation toward the end of 2020 and early 2021.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

SAA retrenchment process hits a snag as workers bag crucial victory 

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Real estate investors face dividend drought

Ray Mahlaka
08 MAY
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Anglo American: Path to coal exit may include JSE listing

Ed Stoddard
08 MAY
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 08 MAY

Business Maverick

IMF Says Economic Outlook Worsened Since Forecast in April
Bloomberg 08 MAY
< 1 min

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

OPINIONISTA

The calculus of risk has shifted to the economy – what is to be done?      

Ravi Naidoo 08 MAY
7 mins

Op-Ed

Covid-19 and SA’s macroeconomic responses: Lessons from the Great Recession of 2007-09

Alexis Habiyaremye, Peter Jacobs, Pelontle Lekomanyane and Olebogeng Molewa
08 MAY
4 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Medical schemes provide little aid for cash-strapped members

James Stent for GroundUp
07 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Argentina and how to avoid global financial catastrophe

Jeffrey Sachs
08 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The misguided war on global value chains

Célestin Monga
08 MAY
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19 crisis poses risk to future youth employment 

Xolisa Phillip
08 MAY
3 mins