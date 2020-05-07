Newsdeck

Six dead, over 100 hospitalized after gas leakage at LG Polymers plant in south India

By Reuters 7 May 2020

BENGALURU, May 7 (Reuters) - At least six people are dead after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a local government official said on Thursday.

More than 120 people from villages in the Visakhapatnam district have been taken to hospitals following a suspected leak of styrene gas at the plant, the official told Reuters.

At least three surrounding villages were being evacuated, he said.

“We expect it to take at least an hour to complete evacuation of these villages,” the official added.

There is a gas leakage identified at LG Polymers facility, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said in a tweet, as it requested citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders, ambulances at the spot.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the images.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D’Silva)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

National Coronavirus Command Council: Who guards the Guardians?

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

SAA: Another 48 hours, the lifeline edition

Marianne Merten
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Collins Khosa case points to a failure of leadership by the chief of the SANDF and defence minister

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

Business Maverick

Brace for the wave of bankruptcies
Sasha Planting 6 hours ago
5 mins

"Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge - fitter to bruise than polish." ~ Anne Bradstreet

Zooming with the Zumas

Duduzane’s Dubai Lockdown Dairy – Everything But The Lost Years

Marianne Thamm 5 hours ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #39

South Africans still stranded abroad, tobacco giant opts for talks instead of courts, and SANDF on the stand

Christi Nortier
6 hours ago
2 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 6: Ravi Naidoo

Dennis Davis
4 hours ago
< 1 min

OPINIONISTA

Impose compulsory community work on all who receive the R350 Covid-19 grant, Mr President

Sello Lediga
4 hours ago
6 mins

DEADLY FORCE?

IPID admits it erred on Collins Khosa as watchdogs pressured to curb lockdown abuse

Greg Nicolson
6 hours ago
4 mins