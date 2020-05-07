BUSINESS MAVERICK

Harmony Gold to issue up to $200m in shares for Mponeng purchase

By Ed Stoddard 7 May 2020

(Photo: Adobestock)

Harmony Gold is planning to issue up to $200m, or R3.7bn, in new shares to fund its purchase of Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine, from AngloGold Ashanti. Such a move might seem a hard sell in the current economic environment, but uncertainty has boosted the price of gold and the shares of gold producers, making them the flavour of the month for some investors.

Harmony Gold made the announcement on Wednesday 6 May that it is planning to issue new shares to fund its purchase of Mponeng in a quarterly operational update. The company needs to make a down payment of $200-million in coming months – with deferred payments over the course of several years that could reach $470-million – and it is reaching out to shareholders to do so. 

“Harmony is taking proactive steps by seeking authority from its shareholders to issue ordinary shares for cash (pursuant to a general authority to issue ordinary shares for cash and/or by way of a vendor consideration placing), for a maximum aggregate subscription consideration of up to $200-million. The subscription proceeds will be used by the company to fund part of the consideration payable for the acquisition,” it said in a statement.

What is being proposed is an equity raise via an accelerated bookbuild, with an offer to a small number of targeted investors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on the global economy and financial markets and while many companies – especially those in distress – would like to raise cash this way, their ability to do so is severely constrained. But, building on 2019 gains, the precious metal’s price has gained around 12% in the year to date to just below $1,700 an ounce and it has been even higher, with some analysts predicting it could reach the $2,000 level in 2020.

The economic and regulatory uncertainties around the pandemic have bolstered gold’s “safe haven” status. And in rand terms, gold is near record highs above a million rand a kilogram. 

Investors have taken note even as production has been slashed and costs raised by the pandemic. Harmony’s share price has doubled since early March. Its outlook is long-term, and Mponeng is part of that strategy. It extracts gold from up to 4km below the surface and an injection of capital could allow for profitable expansion for years to come. Even amid the pandemic, the world of corporate finance is still humming. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

SAA: Another 48 hours, the lifeline edition

By Marianne Merten

Business Maverick

Brace for the wave of bankruptcies

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Gordhan lambasts prolonged SAA business rescue process

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

We need a New Deal for climate change before the next crisis hits
Greg Nott 13 hours ago
4 mins

Taylor Swift owns the rights to "This Sick Beat"

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mind your language: ‘Negative growth’ is a nonsensical term that needs to be locked down

Ed Stoddard 15 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Virus-proof your business: Ways to survive the Covid-19 crisis

Ray Mahlaka
06 MAY
4 mins

Business Maverick

South African Business Calls for Accelerated Restart of Economy

Bloomberg
17 hours ago
< 1 min

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 6: Ravi Naidoo

Dennis Davis
12 hours ago
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Comair submits itself for business rescue 

Ray Mahlaka
06 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARS commissioner sees 15%-20% revenue shortfall due to Covid-19 lockdown

Ed Stoddard
05 MAY
3 mins