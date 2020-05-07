Newsdeck

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

By Reuters 7 May 2020

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased.

People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, banging pots and pans and playing musical instruments every Thursday evening since the applause become an emotional weekly ritual when it first took place on March 26.

There have been similar outpourings of public support in other countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Sunday to announce a very limited easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy and cost lives.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

