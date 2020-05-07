People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, banging pots and pans and playing musical instruments every Thursday evening since the applause become an emotional weekly ritual when it first took place on March 26.
There have been similar outpourings of public support in other countries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Sunday to announce a very limited easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy and cost lives.
