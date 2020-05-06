OPEC+ began implementing 9.7 million barrels per day of production curbs on May 1, helping to ease fears the world will run out of storage space for crude and fuels. The supply glut has probably hit its apex, according to Morgan Stanley, though the market will likely remain oversupplied for several weeks.

While it’s possible the worst is over for oil markets, most analysts don’t see a rebound to pre-virus levels of consumption for at least a year, with some questioning if it will ever happen. The risk of a second wave of infections in the U.S. as states reopen can’t be discounted, while deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing may hamper the global recovery.

Crude’s price path “will be determined by the rate oil demand increases from its low in the second quarter, assuming this was the bottom,” said Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at IHS Markit. There’s a high level of uncertainty over the virus’s impact on the global economy, he said.

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery added 0.5% to $24.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:32 a.m. in Singapore after swinging between gains and losses earlier. WTI for June is now around $2 cheaper than for July, compared with more than $5 early last week suggesting concerns about over-supply have eased.

Brent for July settlement rose 0.4% to $31.09 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. It jumped 14% on Tuesday to close above $30 a barrel for the first time in three weeks.

Hedge fund Westbeck Capital Management, which posted its best ever month in April after being short oil prices in the front of the curve, said the bull case for crude is now “simply exceptional.” April demand losses were overestimated and shut-ins are happening faster than anticipated, the fund said.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 8.44 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the smallest increase since the week through March 20 if confirmed by Energy Information Administration figures due Wednesday. Supplies at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 2.68 million barrels, the API said.