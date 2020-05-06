Newsdeck

Detained American tells Venezuela state TV he plotted Maduro’s capture

By Reuters 6 May 2020
Caption
epa08333222 A handout photo made available by Miraflores Presidential Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C, bottom) wearing a mask while he makes a statement accompanied by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (L) and Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza (2-R) at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 March 2020. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

CARACAS, May 6 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was instructed to seize control of Caracas' airport and bring in a plane to fly President Nicolas Maduro to the United States.

By Brian Ellsworth and Angus Berwick

Venezuelan authorities on Monday arrested Denman, another U.S. citizen Airan Berry, and 11 other “terrorists” in what Maduro has called a failed plot coordinated with Washington to enter the country via the Caribbean coast and oust him.

“Donald Trump is the direct chief of this invasion,” Maduro said during a televised virtual press conference, after the video of Denman was broadcast.

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied involvement. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the U.S. government would use “every tool” to secure the Americans return, if they were being held in Venezuela.

Denman, 34, in the video from an undisclosed location, answered questions from a person off-camera speaking in English. Denman said his mission was to secure the airport and establish outer security, though it was unclear how they planned to get Maduro on a plane.

In March, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Maduro and a dozen other current and former Venezuelan officials with “narco-terrorism” and the Trump administration offered a reward of $15 million for information leading to his arrest.

“I was helping Venezuelans take back control of their country,” Denman, a former special operations forces member, said in the video.

Denman said he and Berry were contracted by Jordan Goudreau, an American military veteran who leads a Florida-based security company called Silvercorp USA, to train about 50 Venezuelans in Colombia in January for the operation. Goudreau supplied the group with equipment, Denman said.

Venezuelan authorities said they arrested the group by the isolated coastal town of Chuao, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Caracas’ airport, after locals raised suspicions. Authorities published photos of what they said was the group’s boat, loaded with ammunition, weapons and communication equipment.

Eight people involved in the same operation were killed on Sunday in La Guaira state, near Caracas, Maduro’s government said.

Maduro had originally said he would show videos of the two, but did not end up showing a video of Berry.

Denman said Silvercorp had signed a contract with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to seek Maduro’s removal. Guaido’s team, in a statement, said they had “no relationship with any company in the security and defense branch,” including Silvercorp.

Venezuela would seek the Goudreau’s extradition, Maduro said. Goudreau has confirmed his role in the operation, and could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Maduro said that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, via drug cartels, were the “operational and logistical part of this conspiracy.”

A DEA spokeswoman said the DEA had no involvement in the events.

After Denman’s televised statement, a U.S. State Department spokesman reiterated that the U.S. government had nothing to do with the incident. The official declined comment on Denman’s claims. (Additional reporting by Vivian Sequera Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS & PARLIAMENT

As South Africa’s capacity teeters under lockdown, the illicit economy costs public purse billions

By Marianne Merten

MOMENTS IN TIME

The path less travelled: From Genadendal to Greyton through the mountains

Angus Begg
5 hours ago
7 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s 24 hour trend report – 5 May

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
7 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Maverick Citizen: UK Op-ed

Covid-19: A hard truth – poverty kills
Robin Gorna 7 hours ago
8 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

Coronavirus

Behind SA’s shortages of test materials

Catherine Tomlinson for Spotlight 7 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Slain Alex man’s case highlights failures of police and army watchdogs

Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder
7 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Against all odds: A Cape Town doctor speaks from the frontlines

Biénne Huisman for SPOTLIGHT
8 hours ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

BAT Spat: Tobacco giant drops legal action to pursue talks on cigarette ban

Ed Stoddard
9 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

An open Whatsapp message to President Ramaphosa: ‘Dude, it’s not fair’

Chris Roper
8 hours ago
4 mins