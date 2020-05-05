COVID-19

Uganda starts easing one of Africa’s strictest lockdowns

By Reuters 5 May 2020

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has already served five terms since 1986. Here, he arrives at the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 29 January 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

KAMPALA, May 5 (Reuters) - Uganda began to loosen one of Africa's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after President Yoweri Museveni declared the infection "tamed."

The country of 42 million reported 97 confirmed cases and no deaths in 45 days of restrictions, and Museveni said it was now better equipped to trace and detect new infections faster.

“We have somehow tamed the virus,” Museveni said in a televised address late on Monday.

“It is high time we … start slowly and carefully to open up, but without undoing our achievements.”

Uganda, alongside neighbouring Rwanda, had some of Africa’s strictest lockdown measures, including the shuttering of all but absolutely essential businesses, dusk-to-dawn curfews, and bans on both private and public transport vehicles.

Businesses including hardware shops, restaurants, wholesale stores and others will now be allowed to reopen.

Public transport and most private vehicles would still remain prohibited, however – meaning that workers for reopened businesses will have to commute either by bicycle or on foot.

Schools and international borders were to remain shut, Museveni said.

After a 14-day period, he said, authorities will announce the next level of reopening.

COVID-19 infections and fatalities reported across Africa have been relatively low compared with the United States, parts of Asia and Europe. However, Africa also has extremely low levels of testing, with rates of only around 500 per million people. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by Ayenat Mersie, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS ALERT

Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19′ if restrictive lockdown is not lifted

By Terry Bell

Hunger Pains

How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food in South Africa

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is it truly necessary?

Professor Balthazar
14 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Why don’t we know how many people have been infected with Covid-19 in South Africa?
Max Price 13 hours ago
10 mins

Scotland has a town called Dull. Oregon has a town called Boring and Australia a town called Boring. Combined they are coined the "Trinity of Tedium".

LOCKDOWN REFLECTION

Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass

Ashley Forbes 13 hours ago
14 mins

ANALYSIS

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report – 4 May 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
40 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Why court ruled that the ban on religious gatherings is not unconstitutional

Tanveer Jeewa for GroundUp
1 hour ago
5 mins

OP-ED

No, President Ramaphosa, this is not an intellectual exercise

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
2 mins