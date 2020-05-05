Newly appointed Bulls director of rugby Jake White has a clear vision of turning the franchise into the dominant force in southern hemisphere rugby. With the backing of wealthy owners at Loftus Versfeld, White has the means to see his project through. All he needs now is for the coronavirus pandemic to pass so he can start work in earnest. While he waits to get his hands on the team, he joins the Maverick Sports Podcast to talk about his journey; great moments of joy and despair, and to reminisce about some key incidents in a career that has spanned Himalayan highs and deep lows. White has his critics, but ultimately he has been successful with every team he has coached in a career that has spanned 35 years.