Business Maverick

Hertz Prepares to File Bankruptcy If Monday Deadline Is Missed

By Bloomberg 5 May 2020
Caption
A plane flies as signage is displayed at dusk outside of a Hertz Global Holdings Inc. rental location at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Hertz is scheduled to release earnings on November 9. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as Monday night if the company fails to rework its debt and can’t get lenders to extend a grace period on a missed payment.

Hertz has been talking to some of its creditors about how to ease its burden without going through bankruptcy, but negotiations have been a struggle and the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 court protection, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Hertz could file this evening, though Tuesday would be more likely if a deal isn’t reached. The situation could still change and a filing isn’t definite, said the people, asking for anonymity to discuss the confidential talks. A representative for Hertz didn’t return an email and calls seeking comment.

A Chapter 11 filing would permit Hertz to stay in business while it works out a plan to pay its creditors and turn the business around. The company expanded its roster of advisers to include FTI Consulting Inc., which specializes in restructuring and bankruptcy cases, the people said, confirming an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal.

Pandemic Impact

Sweeping travel restrictions tied to the Covid-19 outbreak and the global economic collapse have hammered revenue, particularly in the rental-car business. While the U.S. government has a $50 billion bailout plan for airlines, Hertz hasn’t been able to access that program, and its chief rival, Avis Budget Group Inc., had a stronger balance sheet going into the crisis.

The Estero, Florida-based company had been negotiating with lenders for relief as well as with the U.S. Treasury Department about the possibility of a bailout. But with dismal demand, a too-big fleet and plunging prices for used cars, Hertz didn’t have enough liquidity to last until a market recovery.

Hertz began laying off workers to preserve cash in March as the travel restrictions cut deep into sales. By April 29, Hertz disclosed that it had missed substantial lease payments related to its rental cars. Creditors gave Hertz until May 4 to come up with a solution, and Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Marinello said in an interview at the time that Hertz was doing everything it could to preserve cash and get leniency from lenders to avoid going bankrupt.

Hertz, originally known as Rent-a-Car Inc., was founded in Chicago in 1918. It was operating 12,400 locations worldwide as of February, according to a filing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Sell in May even though you can’t go away: Are stock markets coming down to earth?

By Sharon Wood

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Small businesses need nurses and doctors too

Allon Raiz
8 hours ago
9 mins

BOOK EXTRACT: ‘When Crisis Strikes’

How Tiger Brands messed up when a simple apology could have worked

Francis Herd and Nicola Kleyn
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amcu’s Joseph Mathunjwa knows when to take on capital
Ed Stoddard 8 hours ago
5 mins

Human birth control pills are as effective for gorillas. Why anyone would give that a test is an absolute mystery.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet unveils sweeping changes at the top

Ray Mahlaka 03 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ASSESSMENT

Labour minister lays down the ‘direction’ for getting back to work  

Ed Stoddard
03 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

Why the development state model has worked in Asia, but not in SA and the rest of Africa

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Problem With Modern Monetary Theory

Willem H Buiter
6 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

South African Car Sales at Record Low Show Economy’s Lockdown Pain

Bloomberg
13 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min