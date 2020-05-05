COVID-19

Britain outpaces Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll

By Reuters 5 May 2020

epa08398922 A masked man passes signs of support for key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic which are part of an artwork by Peter Liversidge as they are displayed on a road in east London in Britain, 03 May 2020. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The high death toll could increase political pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who waited longer than other European leaders to order a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in March.

Weekly figures from Britain’s national statistics office added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313.

The figure is one of several methods for calculating deaths and difficult to compare with other countries, but it offers the clearest sign yet that Britain could emerge as the worst-hit country in Europe, despite being hit later than other countries.

Opposition parties have raised questions about Johnson’s initial decision to delay a lockdown at a time when hospitals in Italy were already being overrun.

They also say his government was too slow to introduce mass testing and provide enough protective equipment to hospitals.

The true figure for deaths from coronavirus may be even higher. The Office of National Statistics said 33,593 more people had died than average up to April 24 in England and Wales, compared to 27,365 cases in which coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS ALERT

Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19′ if restrictive lockdown is not lifted

By Terry Bell

Hunger Pains

How red tape is hampering the hungry from receiving food in South Africa

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is it truly necessary?

Professor Balthazar
14 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Why don’t we know how many people have been infected with Covid-19 in South Africa?
Max Price 13 hours ago
10 mins

Scotland has a town called Dull. Oregon has a town called Boring and Australia a town called Boring. Combined they are coined the "Trinity of Tedium".

LOCKDOWN REFLECTION

Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass

Ashley Forbes 13 hours ago
14 mins

ANALYSIS

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report – 4 May 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
38 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Why court ruled that the ban on religious gatherings is not unconstitutional

Tanveer Jeewa for GroundUp
1 hour ago
5 mins

OP-ED

No, President Ramaphosa, this is not an intellectual exercise

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread

Tony Jackman
2 hours ago
2 mins