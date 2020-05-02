A couple kissing under the mistletoe, wearing gas masks. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
An incomplete yet beautiful gallery of images from the Getty archive of people, famous or not, embracing.
4th December 1934: A soldier kissing his wife at King George V’s dock, London, after returning from being stationed in India. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
A soldier of the British Expeditionary Force, arriving back from Dunkirk, is greeted affectionately by his girlfriend. (Photo by Topical Press/Getty Images)
18th September 1935: Soldiers kissing their sweethearts goodbye as troops leave for Egypt from Feltham Station. (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
6th August 1937: Mr and Mrs George Perry exchange a kiss on the occasion of their diamond wedding. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
15th March 1964: British film stars Elizabeth Taylor (1932 – 2011) and Richard Burton (1925 – 1984) at their first wedding in Montreal, Canada. They married twice, but both marriages ended in divorce. (Photo by William Lovelace/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
A gay couple strolling past graffiti on the Berlin Wall depicting German leaders Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker sharing a kiss, August 1993. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A couple kissing while attending the Pink Floyd free concert at Hyde Park, London, UK, 18th July 1970. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A punk couple kissing. (Photo by John Minihan/Getty Images)
ASCOT – JUNE 17: A couple kiss before the opening race of the Royal Ascot horse racing week held on June 17, 2003 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. Royal Ascot is the worlds most famous race meeting, steeped in history that dates back to 1711. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
402010 06: Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan kisses former First Lady Nancy Reagan in this undated file photo. The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 4th 2002. (Photo courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidental Library/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President elect Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle after Obama gave his victory speech during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Obama defeated Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 18: Melania Trump kisses her husband and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, after delivering a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 29: President Donald Trump kisses the flag of the United States of America at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center February 29, 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservatives gather at the annual event to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 14: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg kisses his husband Chasten Glezman announcing that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for president during a rally in the old Studebaker car factory on April 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg has been drumming up support for his run during several recent campaign swings through Iowa, where he will be retuning to continue his campaign later this week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
GENEVA – JUNE 2: A couple kiss near a phalanx of German riot police June 2, 2003 in Geneva, Switzerland. After a mostly peaceful protest march that police estimated at 50,000 but protesters estimated at twice that number, took place Sunday, a few hundred tore through Geneva’s main shopping area, looting shops, setting fires and clashing with police. The Group of Eight (G8) summit meeting, running through June 3 in Evian, France, is the first summit since the U.S.-led war on Iraq. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – JUNE 15: Riot police walk in the street as a couple kiss on June 15, 2011 in Vancouver, Canada. Vancouver broke out in riots after their hockey team the Vancouver Canucks lost in Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 08: A couple kisses next to a burning barricade during protests as part of the International Women’s Day at Plaza Baquedano on March 8, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
epa08380804 Priya (R) and Simeon Bird kiss as they just got married on the parking lot of the Honda Center amid the coronavirus pandemic in Anaheim, California, USA, 23 April 2020. Orange County and the city of Anaheim organized wedding booths for all the people who couldn’t get married because of the virus. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
VENICE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Artist Pony Wave paints a scene depicting two people kissing while wearing face masks on Venice Beach on March 21, 2020 in Venice, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order for California’s 40 million residents in order to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Californians may still go to the beach without violating Newsom’s order as long as they maintain social distancing and adhere to other public health measures related to the coronavirus. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Missed the previous edition of The World in Pictures? Click below to watch the gallery of beautiful images.
