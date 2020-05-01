MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 5: Wandile Sihlobo

By Dennis Davis 1 May 2020

In the fifth episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. Watch the video to see the informed discussion about food security, the distribution of food parcels to the needy and many other topics covered in their 30-minute discussion.

