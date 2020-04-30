Community members, who are the primary recipients of water resources at this time, need to unite against the vandalism of water infrastructure meant to ease the challenge of water accessibility during the lockdown and beyond.

Vandalising water resources and infrastructure that is meant to meet the basic needs of communities is a heinous act that tramples on the human rights of others.

It is particularly atrocious now during this difficult period when the world is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed almost 200,000 lives across the globe. In South Africa alone, the number of infections continues to rise amid the government’s efforts to minimise a rapid increase in the number of infections.

The South African government has recently been commended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its efforts and the measures that have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has been rolling out water tanks, and tankers throughout the country as part of government’s intervention to ensure that rural areas and informal settlements in particular, have access to reliable water supply during this period.

This is to ensure that people employ hygienic practices, including regular washing of hands with soap and water, mainly in areas that are water stricken and rely on temporal communal water supply, and boreholes. Thorough washing of hands with running water and soap is a recommendation by the WHO, which also recommended physical distancing.

The WHO has described washing of hands with soap as the most effective tool to curb the spread of the virus while the world tries to find a vaccine for this deadly disease.

Around the country, in most informal and rural settlements, the ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, led by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, is mitigating the fight against Covid-19. This is done by refurbishing boreholes as well as by allocating water tanks and water tankers to deliver water to areas that are not accessing water via the normal piping system.

Acts of vandalism on water resources are currently mushrooming at an alarming rate, whereby water tankers are vandalised by the same community that the tankers serve – the resource is meant to help the community access water within walking distance from their homes. In some areas, it has been noted with regret that some entities in business circles are responsible for the damage and theft of the departmental water tankers – mainly for their own selfish desires at the expense of the community in dire need of water.

It is upon us as community members to report any acts of vandalism on the existing water infrastructure and short-term intervention mechanisms being made possible by the department of water and sanitation. As we all know, water is life, and it’s used for domestic and industrial purposes to halt the spread of Covid-19. Political parties in the country have come together as one to support the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This was a call to not politicise Covid-19 as a political scoring opportunity. Politicians are united under one common umbrella.

Refuse to be an accessory to those who are vandalising water resources for selfish personal gain. Rather be an ambassador of water goodwill and be counted among heroes and heroines saving the little water that is available. Because we don’t know how long Covid-19 is going to last and with dam levels dwindling in some parts of the country, the approaching winter season which yields minimum rainfall could be challenging if we don’t take care of water resources. DM

Marcus Monyakeni is the spokesperson of the Department of Water and Sanitation in the Free State Province.

