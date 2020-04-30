Business Maverick

South Africa Cut Deeper Into Junk by S&P as Pandemic Hits Growth

By Bloomberg 30 April 2020
Caption
S&P was the first rating agency to cut South Africa’s debt to junk in 2017 against the backdrop of former President Jacob Zuma’s political shenanigans. (Image sources: S&P logo / Adobestock / pngtree.com

South Africa was cut deeper into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday amid concern the Covid-19 pandemic will send the economy into a sharp downturn.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded South Africa’s long-term foreign-currency credit rating to BB-, three notches below investment-grade, from BB. S&P said South Africa’s cost of servicing public debt will climb to about 6.5% of GDP by 2023.
Risk premium jumps near highest since Global Financial Crisis

Africa’s most industrialized economy is stuck in the longest downward cycle since at least World War II with business confidence at the lowest in more than two decades and almost a third of the labor force unemployed. Output is also weighed down by power-supply constraints. Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which generates about 95% of South Africa’s electricity, regularly implements rolling blackouts to prevent a collapse of the national grid.

“The COVID-19 health crisis will create additional and even more substantial headwinds to GDP growth,” S&P analysts led by London-based Ravi Bhatia wrote in a report.

The downgrade casts further gloom on South Africa. Last month, the country lost its Moody’s Investment Services investment-grade credit rating more than 25 years after it was first awarded. Meantime, the rand has slumped 23% in 2020, the second-most of any major currency tracked by Bloomberg after Brazil’s real.

“Tough decisions have to be made and collaboration between government, business, labor and civil society remains vital in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and ensure sustainable economic recovery,” South Africa’s National Treasury said in a statement in response to the rating decision. The government is “disappointed” by the move.

S&P said South Africa’s economy will probably shrink by 4.5% this year. While the government’s decision to go into a strict lockdown relatively early could limit the health impact, it’s adding to the financial hit. Even before stay-at-home orders, the central bank forecast South Africa’s economy would contract for the first calendar year since the global financial crisis in 2009.

“The broader economic fallout will be very difficult to handle,” Bhatia said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Companies going bust: Edcon throws in the towel

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Lesotho: Cannabis producer seeks global partners

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

US economy contracts sharply — and South Africa’s will fare even worse

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 20 mins ago

SMALL BUSINESS

More innovative start-ups to come from lockdown, report says
Karabo Mafolo 5 hours ago
4 mins

"I have made a ceaseless effort not to ridicule; not to bewail; not to scorn human actions, but to understand them." ~ Baruch Spinoza

OPINIONISTA

Reading the Covid-19 market

Jim O’Neill 5 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

E-commerce restrictions put a question mark over government’s commitment to getting the economy back on track

Sasha Planting
29 APR
4 mins

Editorial

To the SA government: Exercising outside is the best Level Four solution

Daily Maverick
15 hours ago
6 mins

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

McKinsey — Profit over Principle

Open Secrets
29 APR
12 mins

OPINIONISTA

SAA: This chicken is cooked and should not be reheated

Ghaleb Cachalia
4 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Umfolozi mining activist stares down the barrel of a gun over resistance to relocation

Zukiswa Pikoli
5 hours ago
3 mins