epa08390310 Anti-government protesters attend a protest against the collapsing Lebanese pound currency and the price hikes of goods in front the Lebanese Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon 28 April 2020. According to media reports, the Lebanese Lira has slumped since October as Lebanon has sunk deeper into a financial crisis that has hiked prices, fueled unrest, and locked depositors out of their US dollar savings. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

BEIRUT, April 30 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government has approved an economic reform plan for digging the country out of a crisis seen as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war, an official source said on Thursday.

The plan drawn up by Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government comes as mounting hardship fuels a new wave of unrest. A protester was killed during rioting in Tripoli this week. (Reporting by Beirut newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)

