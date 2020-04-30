Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 2: Ferial Haffajee
By Dennis Davis• 30 April 2020
In the fourth episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Daily Maverick’s Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee. Watch the video to see the discussion about the lockdown, President Ramaphosa’s reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and many other topics covered in their 30-minute discussion.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.