Business Maverick

U.S. Stocks Rally on Hopes for Coronavirus Drug: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 29 April 2020
Caption
The Google Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in this arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Google Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 25. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

U.S. stocks rallied to a seven-week high on better-than-estimated revenue for Google’s parent company and hopes for a coronavirus treatment. Oil surged.

The S&P 500 Index’s gain approached 3% in a broad advance, with four stocks up for every one that fell after Gilead Sciences Inc. said its experimental drug helped Covid-19 patients recover faster. The Nasdaq Composite Index was close to earasing losses for the year, led by Alphabet Inc. after it reported an ad-sales slowdown that wasn’t as bad as expected.

Oil futures rebounded after plunging 27% in two sessions. The dollar weakened.

Investors shrugged off warnings from the Federal Reserve that the ongoing public health crisis “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.” Data also showed the biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter as the world’s largest economy shrank at a 4.8% annualized pace.

U.S. gross domestic product plunged 4.8% in the first quarter amid virus

Meantime, investors are weighing plans by countries around the world to restart activity, with hard-hit nations like Spain saying they need at least eight more weeks to fully lift restrictions. Post-market earnings from megacaps like Facebook Inc. will also give more insight into the impact of the outbreak.

“What’s really driving markets at this stage is any positive news of potential treatments and vaccines, because ultimately that is a game changer,” said Seema Shah, a global investment strategist for Principal Global Investors. “That’s what’s going to be pushing markets, plus anything with regards to the lockdown being lifted earlier.”

Read our wrap on today’s earnings reports from around Europe

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index posted a third straight advance. Asian shares also rose. Japan was shut for a holiday.

Colombia’s peso led a rally in emerging-market currencies, which were headed toward their best gain in 10 months.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 Index increased 3.2% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 1.8%.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1.1%.
  • The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 2.6%.

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.
  • The euro increased 0.5% to $1.0871.
  • The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2449.
  • The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3% to 106.6 per dollar.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.62%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.50%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.28%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 22% to $15.07 a barrel.
  • Gold weakened 0.1% to $1,706.54 an ounce.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Land Bank holds out begging bowl to government

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

E-commerce restrictions put a question mark over government’s commitment to getting the economy back on track

Sasha Planting
22 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mining sector says 9 employees to date have Covid-19, none at the mines

Ed Stoddard
28 APR
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The rules around pensions in a time of mass job losses 
Ruan Jooste 22 hours ago
5 mins

"I have made a ceaseless effort not to ridicule; not to bewail; not to scorn human actions, but to understand them." ~ Baruch Spinoza

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Five opportunities for young jobseekers after lockdown

Jake Willis 22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Should you restructure your investments in the wake of the pandemic?

Bruce Cameron
22 hours ago
3 mins

Our Burning Planet

Revealed: Charges of serious environmental offences by Eskom 

Chris Yelland
28 APR
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
27 APR
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK: NEWSFLASH

SA Express placed under provisional liquidation

Ray Mahlaka
28 APR
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The nailbiting road to economic recovery

Sharon Wood
28 APR
5 mins