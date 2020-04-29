Newsdeck

U.S. CDC reports 1,005,147 coronavirus cases, 57,505 deaths

By Reuters 29 April 2020

April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,005,147 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,901 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,247 to 57,505.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 28, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

