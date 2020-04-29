The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 28, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
