Newsdeck

Spurs to maintain social distancing rules as players resume training

By Reuters 27 April 2020

April 27 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to announce a limited return to training following the suspension of football activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the players respecting social distancing rules as they get back into shape, the club said.

Spurs said a limited number of players will be taking part in each session at their Enfield Training Centre, and there will be no access permitted to any building on site.

“From tomorrow, the club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis,” the club said on its website (www.https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

“No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the training centre each day.

“Each player will travel independently and arrive at the facilities already dressed in training wear before returning home immediately after they have concluded their session,” the statement added.

Tottenham were eighth in the Premier League standings with 41 points when play was suspended last month due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. No date has been set for the resumption of the league. (Reporting by Philip O’Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Western Cape High Court

Judge President Hlophe’s lawyer in unprecedented attack on judiciary

By Marianne Thamm

OPINIONISTA

You can follow the law and still be a believer

Ismail Lagardien
18 mins ago
5 mins

Our Burning Planet

Revealed: Charges of serious environmental offences by Eskom 

Chris Yelland
2 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Too many cooks spoil the SAA business rescue broth
Ray Mahlaka 1 hour ago
5 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

HOPE-SPOTTING

In numbers: Five spots of Covid-19 hope (Caution: There’s a ‘But’)

Ferial Haffajee 11 mins ago
5 mins

Coronavirus

Africa scrambles to ramp up Covid-19 testing

Peter Fabricius
5 mins ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Surveys paint a picture of a nation in pain

Stephen Grootes
7 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

With evictions amid Covid-19, our social fabric could tear apart

Imraan Buccus
19 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

After the virus: What are Africa’s chances of recovery?

Greg Mills, Emily van der Merwe, Marie-Noelle Nwokolo and Ray Hartley
7 mins ago
5 mins