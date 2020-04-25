TGIFood

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Bacon & Tomato Crumble

By TGIFood Contributors 25 April 2020

Bacon & Tomato Crumble. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Go retro with this Seventies breakfast bake which heroes bacon and rounds of fresh tomato.

 

Ingredients

6 to 8 rashers back bacon

3 large tomatoes, sliced

1 small onion, sliced thinly

1 Tbs cold water

 

Topping

200g plain flour

250g Cheddar cheese, grated (adjust quantity to your own taste)

2 heaped Tbs butter

 

Method

Layer a greased baking dish with tomatoes, then bacon, then tomatoes, then a layer of sliced onions, and finish with a layer of bacon.

Mix flour and butter with fingertips, then mix in the grated cheese.

Sprinkle the water over the dish before adding the topping.

Spoon the crumble evenly on top of the dish.

Bake at 200C for approximately one hour.

 

TGIFood Tip

A variation is to add a layer of sliced mushrooms. First fry them in butter until they release their own juices and then cook those juices away. Season with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. DM

