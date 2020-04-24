GRAPHIC NOVEL

Poynton Shute’s Coronavirus Novel 

By ND Mazin 24 April 2020

N.D. Mazin returns to Daily Maverick with a satirical comic series that tackles Covid-19 from an interplanetary perspective. 

Locked down in a beachfront flat overlooking Muizenberg’s Surfers Corner, New Planet TV vlogger Poynton Shute (who Daily Maverick readers may remember from our 2018 series The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero) responds to the novel coronavirus by writing a coronavirus novel. Part space opera, part socio-political satire and part intergalactic conspiracy theory, it’s the story of a quest to decode the meaning of a formula encrypted in a sequence of geophysical messages from Galactic High Command to the apex predators of planet Earth.

When the planet’s messages suddenly go viral and the global economy starts to shut down, Poynton finds himself sucked into a fierce current of conflicting versions of what used to be known as The Truth, drifting rapidly towards the Black Hole of Yadayaddayadda, from which no escape is possible. Now read on:  DM

Gallery

