Judgment Day with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 3: Nazmeera Moola
By Dennis Davis• 24 April 2020
In this third episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Nazmeera Moola, head of SA investments at NinetyOne. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 stimulus plan, South Africa's economy and the IMF's possible intervention, among many topics covered in their 30-minute discussion.
