CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: A general view of Green Market Square on Day 1 of national lockdown on March 27, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
While the world is in lockdown, here is an incomplete yet beautiful gallery of images of animals from around the world.
SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 16: An Eastern Gray Squirrel eats some seeds and nuts from a bird feeder shaped like a picnic bench attached to a tree on April 16, 2020 in South Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Travis Lindquist/Getty Images)
A monkey eats bread given by people visiting Daman-e-Koh hills in Islamabad, Pakistan, 04 April 2020. Due to lockdown situation people have stopped visiting the hills thus providing food shortage to wildlife in the area. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 24: A Tufted Capuchin sits in a hanging food tray on a tree in it’s enclosure at Sydney Zoo on February 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Sydney Zoo, located at Bungarribee Park in Western Sydney, is the first new zoo to be built in Sydney in more than 100 years. The Zoo opened to the public on 7 December 2019. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
A man wearing a protective mask rides a motorcycle with dogs during a nationwide social distancing and stay-at-home order imposed due to coronavirus in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Photographer: Maika Elan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WUHAN, CHINA – APRIL 17: The owner squirted the dog with alcohol nearby Yangtze river on April 17, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: A Chinese woman holds her dog that is wearing a protective mask as well as they stand in the street on February 7, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 22: Karin Donald with some to the cats at Woodstock Animal Rescue on April 22, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. The rescue centre educates people about animals, sterilize animals, rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals., They have lost a big part of their income from animal lodging because of Covid-19 but they still continue their work and look after about 300 animals. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Jackals roam at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, 15 April 2020. Reports state that wild animals feel safer walking around the streets of the cities and empty parks as most citizens are staying back home due to Israeli police tightly enforce a general lockdown during the Passover Holiday in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A handout photo made available by the Kruger National Park shows a pride of lions lying on the tar road outside of Orpen Rest Camp, a lodge inside Kruger National Park, in northeastern South Africa, 15 April 2020 (issued 19 April 2020), during a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The park, along with other wildlife parks, has been closed since 25 March as part of the country’s coronavirus lockdown. EPA-EFE/RICHARD SOWRY/KRUGER NATIONAL PARK
LLANDUDNO, WALES – MARCH 31: Mountain goats roam the streets of LLandudno on March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town, but a local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn this time by the lack of people and tourists due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine measures. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 24: A general view as deer cross the road on The Long Walk on April 24, 2020 in Windsor, England. The British government has extended the lockdown restrictions first introduced on March 23 that are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Peacocks roam the streets after leaving the park where they are normally kept, in Madrid, Spain, 01 April 2020. Spain is on its 18th consecutive day of national lockdown imposed by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN
Male (R) and female (L) Mallard ducks wander in front of the Brandenburg Gate at Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany, 14 April 2020. With the popular tourist attraction site almost empty from visitors the animals could wander freely in search for food. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease. The so called ‘social distancing’ restrictions should remain in effect until 19 April. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
