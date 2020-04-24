COVID-19

Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil’s federal police amid political spat

By Reuters 24 April 2020

epa08372104 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters during a rally in Brasilia, Brazil, 19 April 2020. Dozens of Brazilian gathered to show their support to Bolsonaro despite the coronavirus situation which, to date, reported 36,599 cases positives of COVID-19 in the country. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazil's federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday, making a risky political reshuffle as the coronavirus outbreak spreads deeper into the country.

Bolsonaro has been tussling with Sergio Moro, who had appointed the police chief, Mauricio Valeixo. The political spat comes as the coronavirus outbreak begins to gather steam in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the outbreak.

The firing of Valeixo caps the end of a turbulent 24 hours in the capital Brasilia. When news of Bolsonaro’s move to push out Valeixo emerged on Thursday, Moro considered quitting in protest, according to a source with knowledge of his plans.

But later on Thursday, the two men appeared to have come to an understanding, and Moro said he would stay if he got to pick Valeixo’s successor, the same source said. It remains to be seen if Moro will get his wish. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Hunger crisis

‘Cash and food – not more soldiers’

By Ruth Hall

ISS TODAY

Africa’s free trade agreement gets locked down for the year

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
21 mins ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed 

Covid-19 needs a strategic war effort

Sridharan Kesavan, Ivan Pillay, Yolisa Pike & Tarun Kumar Singhal
23 mins ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

Coronavirus: Science

The Pros and Cons of high-speed science
Adele Baleta for Spotlight 55 mins ago
7 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

#LOCKDOWN LEVEL 4

Zorro Ramaphosa frees you up, but just a little

Ferial Haffajee 12 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19 and the perils of over-incarceration

Edwin Cameron
2 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

The 12 Days of Corona

Stephen Francis & Rico
11 hours ago
< 1 min

AMABHUNGANE

Caxton vs Novus: Hot metal flies in printing ‘shootout’

Sam Sole
11 hours ago
10 mins

Maverick Interview

Judgment Day with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 3: Nazmeera Moola

Dennis Davis
11 hours ago
< 1 min