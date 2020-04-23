MINING CRISIS

Village Main Reef to lay off 6,000 gold miners, says NUM

By Ed Stoddard 23 April 2020

Archive Photo: A protester holds a placard against job losses and retrenchments during a Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) protest outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 October 2015. EPA/NIC BOTHMA EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A troubled Chinese-owned gold producer in SA has signalled it might retrench thousands of workers.

Village Main Reef (VMR) has issued a “Section 189 — the legal notice needed to start consultation towards a retrenchment process — and aims to lay off 6,309 workers, according to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Company CEO Jeff Dong confirmed to Business Maverick that the Section 189 had been issued but said the company had not made any firm decision to shed jobs, as alleged by NUM.

“To the extent that retrenchments are deemed necessary, the number of employees impacted will only be determined following the consultation process,” Dong said. He said the Section 189 notice “is obviously an unfortunate situation but we hope that, through constructive consultation with all stakeholders, the possibility of retrenchments will be avoided or minimised”.

Business Maverick reported in February that the company was on the verge of collapse and it subsequently admitted it had financial challenges. (URL:https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2020-02-06-vmr-admits-to-financial-challenges-but-says-is-confident-about-future/)

Business Maverick understands a number of contractors, including small companies that have tolling agreements — whereby they deliver ore to a gold miner who pays them when the final product is delivered to the Rand Refinery — have not been paid for their services by VMR.

This inhumane brutality happens at the time when the country is fighting the spread of Covid-19 and the government has issued numerous calls to companies to do all within its powers to save jobs, NUM said in a statement.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said the union wanted VMR’s Chinese managers “… to hand over the licence to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and leave the country. They are not interested in mining in South Africa.

Dong responded that VMR was not planning to issue a Section 189 notice.

“We were carrying out a turnaround strategy since February, with the new leadership appointed at VMR, to push through operational efficiency improvements. We were just starting to see positive signs of improvement in March when unfortunately the turnaround strategy was abruptly interrupted by the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa and the subsequent lockdown and its extension.

“Both of our mines — Tau Lekoa and Kopanang — were forced into care and maintenance. After serious discussion, the company has had to make the difficult decision to issue the S189 notice, while keeping the mines on care and maintenance due to genuine health and safety concerns.”

The move comes at a time when the gold price is at historic highs in rand terms, at over a million rand a kilogram. However, VMR’s operations have been challenged by poor grades and allegations of mismanagement.  BM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: Day 28

The leaves tell the story of the weeks passing by as military moves in

By Young Maverick Writers

SA’s Constitutional Democracy?

The path of Ramaphosa’s letter for major SANDF deployment raises serious concerns around separation of powers

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
7 mins

Coronavirus

US slowly opening for business as economic crunch deepens

An Wentzel
2 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 32 mins ago

Op-Ed

Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity to drive change
Mills Soko and Mzukisi Qobo 13 hours ago
6 mins

A medium popcorn & soft drink combo is the nutritional equivalent of three quarter-pounders and 12 pieces of butter.

OPINIONISTA

In urgent need of an environmental ethic

Ian Michler 2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Olympics of crisis management – SA is competing in a triathlon in fighting the pandemic

Ronak Gopaldas
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let’s concentrate on letting this crisis go to waste 

Tim Cohen
4 hours ago
4 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report: 22 April 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
1 hour ago
7 mins

Frontline #5 Professor Graeme Meintjes

Groote Schuur: The big barn is getting ready for a Covid-19 surge

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
5 mins