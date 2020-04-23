South Africans have spent almost a month living in lockdown after President Cyril Ramphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the country a national disaster. As residents continue life under lockdown in Port Elizabeth, Maverick Citizen photographer Mike Holmes captured moments of small routines, big gestures and glimmers of hope in a series of images examining life away from the quiet streets of the city. Holmes took his camera from the busy site of a food parcel handover, to the swimming pool where a youngster trains for a long-distance swim, to the quiet streets of a low-cost housing scheme where only a bull is roaming around.
