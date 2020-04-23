CORONAVIRUS #LOCKDOWN

Photo Essay: Port Elizabeth

By Mike Holmes 23 April 2020

Customers wearing a variety of masks and face shields shop at a vegetable shop in Durban Road, Korsten in Port Elizabeth.(Photo: Mike Holmes)

South Africans have spent almost a month living in lockdown after President Cyril Ramphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the country a national disaster. As residents continue life under lockdown in Port Elizabeth, Maverick Citizen photographer Mike Holmes captured moments of small routines, big gestures and glimmers of hope in a series of images examining life away from the quiet streets of the city. Holmes took his camera from the busy site of a food parcel handover, to the swimming pool where a youngster trains for a long-distance swim, to the quiet streets of a low-cost housing scheme where only a bull is roaming around.

A homeless man does his washing at the makeshift homeless shelter that was set up at the Walmer Town Hall in Port Elizabeth for the lockdown period. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
A volunteer helps a Walmer township resident to pack donated food. Walmer township is one of the areas in the Nelson Mandela Metro where the need for food has been highlighted. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
Residents from Walmer Township return home after receiving food parcels to help them through the lockdown period. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
A roadblock by members of the South African Defence Force on one of Port Elizabeth’s busiest roads. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
Rubbish piling up in Durban Road Korsten despite the municipality’s assurance that waste collection was going ahead. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
With pineapple beer being all the rage, informal traders selling the fruit were doing a brisk trade in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
A soldier watches as crowds gather for food parcels in Zwide, Port Elizabeth. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
Brandon Chalmers practices long-distance swimming in his dad’s pool during lockdown. (Photo: Mike Holmes)
