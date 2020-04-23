Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 2: Pierre de Vos
By Dennis Davis• 23 April 2020
In the second episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to constitutional expert and UCT professor Pierre de Vos. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about the constitutionality of the lockdown, the balance of power in a modern democracy and many other topics that these top intellectuals covered in their 30-minute discussion.
