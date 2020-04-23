MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 2: Pierre de Vos

By Dennis Davis 23 April 2020

In the second episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to constitutional expert and UCT professor Pierre de Vos. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about the constitutionality of the lockdown, the balance of power in a modern democracy and many other topics that these top intellectuals covered in their 30-minute discussion.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Trainspotter – Ennerdale edition

Where Lockdown meets Crackdown – government action is a velvet glove slipped onto an iron fist

By Richard Poplak

Frontline #5 Professor Graeme Meintjes

Groote Schuur: The big barn is getting ready for a Covid-19 surge

Ferial Haffajee
3 mins ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #29

Infections rise steeply in the Eastern Cape while Gauteng evicts shack dwellers from their homes

Christi Nortier
5 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS

Western Cape infections rise to over 1,000
Suné Payne 12 mins ago
2 mins

A medium popcorn & soft drink combo is the nutritional equivalent of three quarter-pounders and 12 pieces of butter.

Beaumont vs Pichot

World Rugby needs to be shaken up

Craig Ray 15 mins ago
8 mins

CORONAVIRUS EASTERN CAPE

Health Minister announces dramatic interventions to stop Covid-19 outbreak in Port Elizabeth

Estelle Ellis
14 mins ago
4 mins

#LOCKDOWN HUNGER CRIMES

Food truck looting threatens to exacerbate hunger in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen
30 mins ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS #LOCKDOWN

Photo Essay: Port Elizabeth

Mike Holmes
26 mins ago
< 1 min

THE IMAGINARIUM

Lockdown rains on the fashion parade

Emilie Gambade
36 mins ago
6 mins