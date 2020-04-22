He is the only batsman in cricket history to have made half centuries on debut in all three formats of the game – Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20s – and the only South African to score seven fifties in his first 14 ODI innings’. Rassie van der Dussen has taken the road less travelled to the top of the game. He made his ODI debut at 29 and his Test debut at 30, having ground out a career in the backwaters of local cricket. Unlike prodigies that emerge straight from high school into the national set-up, Van der Dussen took the better part of a decade to find his way onto the international stage, but when he arrived, he showed he belonged.