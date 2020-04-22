Linebooker is South Africa’s first and largest online transport platform: 245 registered transport companies, a combined fleet of more than 10 000 trucks, and over 100 customers.

In support of South Africa’s fight against COVID-19, transport platform Linebooker has waived all booking fees related to loads moved for relief efforts and loads moved by SME’s.

Linebooker’s cloud-based platform allows you to connect with the largest fleet in SA – more than 245 major transport companies and over 10300 trucks – within 30 minutes. Register and have a truck en route to your loading point all within one hour. There are no payment or subscription commitments required to access the platform.

Are you 100% sure you have market-related lane rates? It is simply good supply chain practice to be aware of prevailing market rates. The Linebooker platform provides this immediately. Linebooker is currently being used by major SA retailers, manufacturers, producers, mega farmers and mining operators, among other businesses large and small.

Linebooker handles all operational services and payments, and also allows your team to manage all your transport operations remotely at the best lane rates in the market. The platform can be accessed and operated from a mobile phone, while transport updates and proof of delivery documents can be located in one place on the platform.

During lockdown, Linebooker has become an important tool for essential service customers to get loads quickly and efficiently matched with transporters, and discover true lane rate pricing with better vehicle supply.

Transport innovation company Linebooker has revolutionised trucking. By using technology and its extensive network, logistics manager and transport controller workloads and costs are reduced by at least 30%. Linebooker offers a totally online and remote solution to manage all transport needs.

The Linebooker platform also doubles as a business continuity plan for your transport operations, as you will have immediate access to most of the major transport companies in SA at your fingertips. Transporters are fully vetted by Linebooker to ensure high-quality service providers.

“We are not a brokerage; we use technology to efficiently connect customers to transporters on a fully transparent pricing basis. Our platform provides customers with instant availability at the best price or an efficient way to manage current transporters. This means cost savings versus administering multiple vendors and daily manual telephone communication, negotiation and planning to arrange transport,” says Naude Rademan, founder and CEO of Linebooker.

Linebooker started in February 2017 and received investment from Patrice Motsepe’s Africa Rainbow Capital (ARC) via GemCap in 2018.

To register as a customer or transporter and get immediate access, visit our website www.linebooker.com. The process to register takes about 30 minutes to complete and is simple and easy to use for beginners and professional institutions alike. If your team wants to test the platform first, Linebooker can also take them through a video call demo. DM

Linebooker Follow Save More