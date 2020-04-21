Penguin Random House South Africa/Composite: The Reading List

Getting sick of your own standard fare? Missing the taste of a certain takeaway? Try these spicy, lip-smacking one-dish chicken recipes for dinner this week.

With a focus on seasonal, fresh and healthy options, All Sorts of One-Dish Wonders is for home cooks who are looking for tasty meals that are low maintenance and simple to prepare, with a dash of flair.

When one says “one-dish cooking” most people think “midweek stews and casseroles”. Not so! With this collection of almost 80 dishes, author Chantal Lascaris proves that cooking in one pot or pan can be exciting and dinner party-worthy. And obviously, delicious.

Pocket-friendly Peri-peri Livers with Mushrooms and Pasta

Chicken livers are strong on taste and good value, so why not give them a try? Combined with the earthy taste of mushrooms, you can create an unashamedly rich and tasty pasta dish that will fill even the hungriest of tummies. The medium-sized pasta shells work perfectly to catch and soak up every drop of sauce. This is sure to become a regular on your mid-week table.

Stove Top – Large Pot

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

200–300g chicken livers, halved

200g white mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

200g canned chopped tomatoes

3 Tbsp water

3 tsp peri-peri sauce (I prefer medium strength)

1 tsp paprika

3 Tbsp sherry

1 beef stock cube

salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

300g shell pasta

½ cup Greek yoghurt

fresh parsley for garnishing

Method

In a large pot, heat the oil and add the onions and garlic. Cook until the onions have softened. Add the chicken livers and cook until they are browned, then remove and set aside.

Add the mushrooms, bay leaf, tomatoes, water, peri-peri sauce, paprika and 2 tablespoons of the sherry and stir. Crumble the stock cube into the mixture, season with salt and pepper and simmer for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from the heat, return the chicken livers to the pot, stir in the balsamic vinegar and the balance of the sherry. Set aside to allow the flavours to develop.

In the same pot (there’s no need to clean it out as any residual pieces only add flavour to the pasta), add the pasta and sufficient boiling water to cover the pasta. Bring to a boil and cook until al dente.

Drain any residual water from the pasta shells, add the chicken livers and combine well, ensuring the livers are heated through. Stir through the Greek yoghurt and garnish with the parsley.

Lip-smacking Sticky Chicken

All you have to do with this old family favourite is to pop it into the oven and it does the work for you. Despite its long cooking time it comes out tender and juicy, while freeing up your time. I love serving the salad right on top of the chicken as it adds a dash of colour to the dish and is a delightful combination of cooked and fresh.

Oven – Baking Dish

Ingredients

1 Tbsp water

3 Tbsp soy sauce

3 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3 Tbsp sugar

6–8 chicken thighs, bone in

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup baby tomatoes

1 avocado, sliced

2 cups roughly chopped baby spinach

olive oil for drizzling

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a baking dish.

Pour the water, soy sauce and vinegar into the prepared dish, then add the sugar and stir together. Place the chicken pieces into the sauce and coat them well. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake for approximately 1 hour or until the chicken is cooked. Turn halfway through to ensure that both sides of the chicken are covered in the sauce.

Remove and scatter over the baby tomatoes, avocado slices and baby spinach. Drizzle with the olive oil, check the seasoning and serve. DM/ ML

Chantal Lascaris is the author, previously, of All Sorts of Salads and All Sorts of Healthy Dishes. She has always been interested in health and nutrition and is a qualified pilates instructor. She lives in Franschhoek with her husband Reg. All Sorts of One-Dish Wonders is published by Penguin Random House (R240).

