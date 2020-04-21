PHOTOGRAPHY

Lockdown South Africa (Part Two)

By Wild Shots Outreach 21 April 2020

Photograph by Vusi Mathe

In 2015, the Wild Shot Outreach programme was launched to support young South Africans from disadvantaged communities through photography. Five young photographers from the Wild Shots Outreach Media Team photographed what the lockdown meant to them. Here are their images.

To see Part One of the series, click below:

Lockdown South Africa (Part One)

Vusi Mathe in White City, Mpumalanga

Mike Kendrick, the founder and director of Wild Shots Outreach says of Vusi Mathe, a young photographer part of the Wild Shots Outreach Media Team: “Vusi has developed from a student taking the Wild Shots Outreach course into a skilled facilitator, teaching the programme to the next generation. Ever resourceful, he has a “can-do” approach to even the most challenging situations. This positive attitude has taken him to many places, including Garaonga Game Reserve where he spent a week photographing Garonga Safari Lodge, an action-packed weekend with Selati Bush Buddies and in 2017 he attended the Wild Shots Conference in Cape Town. Vusi is now working as part of the media team at Conservation South Africa through the Yes4Youth programme where he is developing his video editing skills”.

Photograph by Vusi Mathe
Photograph by Vusi Mathe
Photograph by Vusi Mathe
Photograph by Vusi Mathe
Photograph by Vusi Mathe

***

Wisani Ngwenya in Ludlow Village, Mpumalanga

“Wisani Ngwenya is studying film-making at AFDA Media College in Johannesburg. His course fees are funded by donations through Wild Shots Outreach. Wisani is passionate about using photography and film to tell stories. Last year he completed work experience placements in journalism and videography. Wisani approaches assignments with great professionalism and his clients include the Phalaborwa Foundation, Nourish and Elephants Alive. He uses his skills as a storyteller to lay down a visual narrative and to pose questions”.

Photograph by Wisani Ngwenya
Photograph by Wisani Ngwenya
Photograph by Wisani Ngwenya
Photograph by Wisani Ngwenya

***

Neville Ngomane and Marvin Mashiloane in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga

“Neville Ngomane is best known for being awarded Young Environmental Photographer of the Year in 2019. His winning image of a rhino dehorning was taken while on assignment with the Wild Shots Outreach media team. Neville has recently been delivering his first workshops for Wild Shots Outreach as part of his work with Conservation South Africa and the Yes4Youth programme. Neville sets himself the highest standards and is quick to see talent in other people. He has recently been working with Marvin and Neville requested that Marvin’s image of soldiers and a police car be included with his portfolio”, says Kendrick.

 

Photograph by Neville Ngomane and Marvin Mashiloane
Photograph by Neville Ngomane and Marvin Mashiloane
Photograph by Neville Ngomane and Marvin Mashiloane
Photograph by Neville Ngomane and Marvin Mashiloane

DM/ ML

