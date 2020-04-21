An SANDF member helps a family carry a heavy bag of mielie meal to their home on April 16, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/ER Lombard)

I decided that moping around the house is pointless. Every situation has more than one side. So, let’s try to be upbeat and look at the positive side of lockdown.

The coronavirus crisis has made some of us more health-conscious. Suddenly we are talking about what is good to strengthen the immune system, promising to exercise regularly and to eat properly.

I was taken completely by surprise when I realised how many birds I have in my garden. It’s been fun trying to identify the different birds and noticing which ones are frequent visitors and which are the occasional passersby.

Also, I appreciate how quiet it becomes at dusk. And, when it’s not raining, the Joburg evening sky is a palette to delight the latent poet in you. I think the environmental argument has been won. We can see the evidence of what happens if, just for a few weeks, we cut down on carbon emissions from fossil fuels. I enjoy the photographs that people are posting on social media showing clear skies as they once more see the horizon.

I like how we are all pulling together. Covid-19 has encouraged us to reach out to family and friends. It is the realisation that we are all in this together that enhances the sense of social cohesion which, before now, was just one of those airy-fairy terms bandied about by politicians. Now it has meaning.

In the internet of things, everything is connected, from your computer to your smartphone and everything in between. Communications and connectivity are everything.

Similarly, humans are organically interconnected. A few years ago, to illustrate this point, we used to say that the little turbulence created by a butterfly flapping its wings in the Amazon jungle results in a storm by the time that turbulence gathers momentum and reaches Japan. Well, now we accept that someone’s dietary choices in a city in China may have resulted in one of the worst pandemics the world has known.

We believe someone (and it could have been anyone) returning from a holiday in Europe carried into South Africa the germ that has the potential not only to cause havoc in our health services but to destroy what’s left of our already fragile economy. And, in order to contain the impact or the devastation, we are all asked to play our part. This means adhering to lockdown protocols and washing hands, which have become part of our daily routine.

As the lockdown period is extended, frustrations build up. Some people have questioned why their social rights are so restricted that even walking the dog or jogging in the park is not allowed. The abolition and restriction of alcohol and cigarettes are viewed as equally draconian by some. Barred from interacting with friends, social media chat platforms have become suitable substitutes for conversation. But we must consciously refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumours. This just increases anxiety when we require people to be calm. Sadly, frustration can often lead to irrational behaviour and expectation.

It is clear now why a viable health care system is imperative; why we need to ensure there is a proper budget allocation for health and hold the government to account for it. I now understand how my health is strongly interlinked with that of my family, with that of the people I work with and, to the same degree, with the health of people I randomly come into touch with as I navigate everyday life.

When all of this is over and we go to the shops, will we remember that we referred to the shop assistants as “essential workers” while we were ensconced in our homes and they ran the risk of contracting the virus every day as they made their way to work and at work?

I am having these thoughts so that I don’t exacerbate my worst fears, which were sparked off when we heard about food riots in Cape Town. Neighbourhood stores were looted by mobs of hungry people. Police had the responsibility to calm the situation down. But it seems our police force has not changed much over the last 25 years, so many people were injured in the process. No amount of repression is going to discourage a mob. It’s the neighbourhood store today and maybe it’s the supermarket tomorrow. How do we intervene? Remember the virus has already taught us that we are all in this together.

I’ve observed how some of my friends lament the fact that many people in poorer communities ignore social distancing and say, unless something is done, and done soon, the virus will spread like wildfire among the poor and then we are all stuffed.

Maybe now is the time to step back a bit and, maybe for the first time, think about the situation the vast majority of our people find themselves in.

It is not possible to self-isolate in an overcrowded house or in a shack. There is no WiFi or internet to entertain and alleviate the boredom. The only place, in those conditions, to remain sane, is on the street outside. And now, after three weeks of not being allowed to go to work, those who once had jobs no longer have money to buy food and they join those who never had food in the first place. What are people meant to do? What can I do to show my solidarity? How can I concretise the notion that we are all in this together.

Be aware that people who can barely afford not to go to work have been forced into the lockdown so that all of us, collectively, can be safe. Now is the time to empathise with those less fortunate. Let’s remember how the germ was imported into the country in the first place. Try to find out if there are any NGOs or community-based organisations in your area that need assistance. Contributing food hampers will go a long way to relieve the stress. And if you can put together a food hamper, remember to put in some articles for hygiene, like bars of soap or/and sanitisers.

I was horrified to receive an invitation to a post-lockdown braai. We need to educate our families and friends that lockdown was an attempt to slow spread of the virus. Lockdown is not the cure. Remind each other and ourselves that the virus is spread from person to person. We need to inculcate everything that we have learnt over the past few months. We need to understand and accept that our world will never be the same again. Social distancing will be the norm. We will learn how to socialise in a safe way. We will find different ways to do our work.

As the experts are reminding us, the bad days of Covid-19 lie ahead. If we are going to stand any chance of surviving the scourge we must all play our part in whichever small way that we can. We need to stick to the basics. If, and when, we are allowed to move around freely in public again, let’s maintain social distancing, keep on washing our hands and exercise tolerance and understanding.

Remember, we are all in this together. Together we will emerge on the other side. DM/MC

Anonymous Follow Save More