Business Maverick

Shopify Becomes Canada’s Second-Biggest Stock

By Bloomberg 20 April 2020
Caption
Signage is displayed at the Shopify Inc. office in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2018. Shopify Plus, the company's highest-tiered subscription, is attracting migrations from other platforms. In 2Q, more than 50% of customers that were added to the service were new to the Shopify platform. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Shopify Inc. skyrocketed again Monday, putting it in a tight race with one of Canada’s largest banks to become the second-most valuable company on the nation’s stock market.

Shopify shares jumped as much as 7.8%, pushing its market value over the C$100 billion ($71 billion) mark. Toronto-Dominion Bank, which was second to Royal Bank of Canada on Friday, has a market cap of about C$101.6 billion.
Shopify surges to reach C$100 billion market cap milestone

Investors piled into the tech stock last week after its Chief Technology Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux said the Ottawa-based company was seeing U.S. Black Friday-type of traffic as it brings “thousands” of businesses online during the Covid-19 pandemcic.

Chief Executive Office Tobi Lutke said Monday he wasn’t watching the move.

“I never look or care about stock price,” Lutke said in a Twitter post. “I work on the real market value of the company. Totally different.”

Shopify has jumped for an eighth straight day, its longest winning streak since 2017. It’s the best performing stock on the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year, making it more valuable than Brookfield Asset Management Inc., pipeline giant Enbridge Inc., Canadian National Railway Co. and Bank of Nova Scotia.

Priced In?

“Despite the likely overall negative impact on discretionary retail from the pandemic, with so much physical commerce closed, Shopify merchants should be able to take share during this period, even if of a smaller pie,” said Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said in a report published Monday.

Still the analyst added the shares were already pricing in both short and long-term benefits from the pandemic.

Shopify will begin providing cash advances directly to online merchants in Canada, chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein said in an interview with the Financial Post. Previously, Shopify Capital was only available in the U.S. and U.K.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Oil Plunges Below Zero for First Time in Unprecedented Wipeout

By Bloomberg

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Unity SA backs the government’s decision to close SAA bailout tap

Ray Mahlaka
19 APR
4 mins

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa considers R1-trillion Covid-19 stimulus proposal for SA’s frail economy 

Ray Mahlaka
19 APR
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

COVID: OP-ED

Implement these tax interventions to avert long-term damage to the SA economy
Kyle Mandy 7 hours ago
4 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

OPINIONISTA

What policy interventions have been implemented to support SA agriculture?

Wandile Sihlobo 22 hours ago
3 mins

INTERVIEW: ANDRE DE RUYTER (Part Two)

Eskom CEO on debt and financial issues facing the troubled electricity utility

Chris Yelland
19 APR
6 mins

Analysis

Cabinet faces post-lockdown economic calamity — with no easy options

Marianne Merten
22 hours ago
7 mins

Coronavirus

US gives SA $8.4m to fight Covid-19 – with more likely to come

Peter Fabricius
24 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Will Covid-19 put us right with nature?

Robert Skidelsky
19 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Blaming China is a dangerous distraction

Jim O’Neill
19 APR
4 mins