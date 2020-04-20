Newsdeck

Prince Harry and wife Meghan cut ties with four British tabloids -media

By Reuters 20 April 2020
Britain's Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex attend a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town, South Africa 24 September 2019. The Commonwealth Point of Light awards recognise outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community. These awards were given for the young leaders work in helping the environment. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA PHOTOS / POOL

April 20 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have cut ties with some of Britain's biggest tabloids and said they will adopt a policy of "zero engagement" with them, British media reported on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who gave up their jobs as working royals at the end of last month, sent a letter to The Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Mirror on Sunday evening detailing their new policy, British media, including the Guardian, Financial Times and ITV News, reported.

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting,” the couple’s representatives were quoted by the media as saying.

“Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

The couple said they would no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion,” according to the reports.

In its report, the Financial Times said under the new policy, the tabloids would be barred from receiving updates and photographs from the couple, and may also be blocked from attending their media events. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

