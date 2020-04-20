Newsdeck

New York governor says ‘don’t need protests to convince anyone’ of anxiety over lockdowns

By Reuters 20 April 2020
Caption
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) listens to state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (R) during memorial observances held at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2014. This year marks the 13th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on Flight 93. EPA/MARK LENNIHAN / POOL

April 20 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday he understood why some people were protesting against the lockdowns imposed to stem the coronavirus outbreak, but said restrictions must be lifted in a way that prevented further outbreaks.

By Nathan Layne and Barbara Goldberg

He spoke after protesters gathered in several state capitals across the United States to demand an end to stay-at-home orders that experts say are key to slowing the virus’ spread but which have ground the economy to a halt.

“You don’t need protests to convince anyone in this country that we have to get back to work and we have to get the economy going and we have to get out of our homes. Nobody,” Cuomo told a daily briefing.

Cuomo, who has emerged as a leading national voice on the pandemic, called for federal hazard pay for hospital staff, police officers and other frontline workers and repeated a plea for federal funding to ramp up testing for the virus.

The governor also said 20 hospitals in his state that have been using the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, would send results of their studies on the drug to federal regulators on Monday.

Cuomo said total hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state reached 16,103, down from 16,213 the day before, while 478 people died over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily fatality number since April 1.

Cuomo said the data added to evidence that New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States, had passed the worst stage of the crisis and remained on a path toward stabilization of its healthcare system.

“The numbers would suggest we are seeing a descent,” Cuomo said.

New Jersey, whose impact from the pandemic is second only to neighboring New York’s, reported another 3,528 positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 88,806, and another 177 deaths, bringing total fatalities in the state to 4,377.

Governor Phil Murphy said the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued their downward trend and said he planned to announce in the coming days the benchmarks for reopening businesses and schools.

Murphy, however, cautioned that reopening too soon would risk sparking a spike in cases and said people would need to have confidence their health would not be in jeopardy in order to start going to stores again.

“We will be making decisions based on facts so we don’t experience a second boomerang wave,” Murphy told a briefing. “Personal health creates economic health and it has to happen in that order.” (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey; Editing by Howard Goller and Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Covid-19 Recovery

A capable and effective public administration M.I.A.

By Marianne Merten

PHOTOGRAPHY

Lockdown South Africa (Part One)

Wild Shots Outreach
25 mins ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Children of the corn: Lockdown hunger triggers theft in maize fields

Ed Stoddard
24 mins ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS OPED

Ask yourself: What can I do?
Anonymous 5 mins ago
5 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

Coronavirus: Credible information

A data-first mindset will arm Africa against the pandemic

Korstiaan Wapenaar 13 mins ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Covid-19: Community healthcare workers vital to SA’s response

Spotlight
12 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA wine producers lose R200m a week from export ban

Kim Maxwell
27 mins ago
7 mins

Wits Justice Project OP-ED

If you think lockdown is bad, spare a thought for SA’s prisoners

Nkateko Mabasa
14 mins ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19: Forget the gig economy, we need the delivery economy

Ashley Pretorius, Arno Lawrenz and Jared Mackenzie
17 mins ago
4 mins