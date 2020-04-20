COVID-19

Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll hits one-week low

By Reuters 20 April 2020

epa08349085 A church member as police together with the army and civil protection in the municipality of Ponte San Pietro transport the coffins of the deceased of the coronavirus on military funeral cars during the lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel Coronavirus, Italy, 07 April 2020. EPA-EFE/MARCO OTTICO

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italy said on Sunday that deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 433, the lowest daily tally in a week, and the number of new cases slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491.

The death toll as reported by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency had risen by 482 on Saturday, down from 575 on Friday.

The daily tallies of deaths and cases extend the broadly stable situation in place over the last two weeks.

This plateau is down considerably from peaks reached around the end of March, but the downtrend has not proceeded as fast as was hoped in a country that has been in lockdown for six weeks.

Sunday’s number of deaths marked the lowest daily rise since April 12, when it came in at 431, before rising again during the week.

Should the decline be confirmed in the next few days it would add to pressure on the Rome government from business leaders and some regional chiefs to let companies reopen and lift restrictions on people’s movement.

The nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 9, will be in force until May 3, but there is not yet any clear plan over to what extent, or how gradually, it will be lifted.

Luca Zaia, the head of the northern Veneto region, which has made particular progress in bringing the outbreak under control, has called for restrictions to be relaxed before May 3.

However, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said late on Saturday that Italy was not yet in a position to loosen the lockdown and ruled out the possibility that some regions could be allowed to reopen before others.

Medical experts have urged caution, saying Italy is still in the first stage of the emergency and cannot yet move to a so-called “Phase 2”.

“It’s way too early, the numbers in some regions are still very much those of a Phase 1 that has not ended yet,” World Health Organization official Walter Ricciardi told Sky Italia TV.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 23,660 on Sunday, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. Total confirmed cases stood at 178,972.

The outbreak remains heavily concentrated in the northern regions of Lombardy, around the financial capital Milan, and neighbouring Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. Lombardy on Sunday reported a daily increase in the number deaths of 163, or more than a third of the total, and 855 new cases. (Editing by Jane Merriman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus: Editorial

A Time of Reckoning

By Mark Heywood

CORONAVIRUS REPORT

Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis

Alex van den Heever
7 hours ago
28 mins

OP-ED

Lockdown messaging must be sensitive to the plight of the poor and vulnerable

Raymond Suttner
19 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa considers R1-trillion Covid-19 stimulus proposal for SA’s frail economy 
Ray Mahlaka 17 hours ago
4 mins

"If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold it would be a merrier world." ~ JRR Tolkien

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Unity SA backs the government’s decision to close SAA bailout tap

Ray Mahlaka 13 hours ago
4 mins

Podcasts

The Endearing Elders of the Eastern Cape

Dont Shoot the Messenger Podcast
15 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lack of adequate economic responses to Covid-19 poses a mortal threat to SA’s constitutional democracy

Professor Balthazar
10 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report: 19 April 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
27 mins ago
6 mins

Analysis

Cabinet faces post-lockdown economic calamity — with no easy options

Marianne Merten
10 hours ago
7 mins